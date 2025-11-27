Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized over a thousand soldiers, two aircraft, and hundreds of UAVs in a day - General Staff

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
01:49 AM • 25826 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 25923 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 55066 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 29216 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 28641 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 20359 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 12520 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 10435 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 10200 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 31853 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
0m/s
98%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Guardian: Confiscation of Moscow's assets is the only way to stop the war in Ukraine and save EuropeNovember 26, 09:59 PM • 14353 views
"Leak" of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: where do the "ears grow from"? The Guardian investigation01:14 AM • 13900 views
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNS02:18 AM • 14199 views
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideo02:50 AM • 4996 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his aging03:23 AM • 13770 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 26838 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 55034 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 31839 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhotoNovember 26, 01:53 PM • 31417 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhotoNovember 26, 01:23 PM • 33754 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Washington, D.C.
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 58 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 37614 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 71860 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 88235 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 88046 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times

Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized over a thousand soldiers, two aircraft, and hundreds of UAVs in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1748 views

On November 26, the Russian army lost 1,140 soldiers, 2 aircraft, and 214 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.11.25 amount to 1,169,690 personnel.

Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized over a thousand soldiers, two aircraft, and hundreds of UAVs in a day - General Staff

On November 26, Russian troops lost 1,140 soldiers, two aircraft, and 214 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.11.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1169690 (+1140) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11373 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23628 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34709 (+21)
          • MLRS ‒ 1550 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1253 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 430 (+2)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • operational-tactical UAVs ‒ 85174 (+214)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3995 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 68351 (+109)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4008 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Russian troops during October  lost  25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. These are the largest losses in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

                              Due to significant losses, Russia is throwing reserve forces into the assault on Pokrovsk - "East" Group of Forces27.11.25, 01:00 • 2928 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine