"The territory is being cleared": Syrskyi stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine improved their tactical position near Kupyansk

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Ukrainian defenders have improved their tactical position in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to Syrskyi's Telegram channel.

Details

After military reports on the current situation, Syrskyi said that the data received instilled optimism. He noted that Ukrainian forces were able to significantly strengthen their positions within the city, and possible routes for enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to penetrate were blocked.

The cleansing of Kupyansk from Russian occupiers, who have "success" only in the realm of propaganda, continues. We are working on gradually pushing the enemy out of their bridgehead north of the city, as well as from a number of other areas where the Russians still maintain their presence. - wrote the commander-in-chief.

He also instructed to provide the troops with everything necessary, including additional means to enhance the enemy's firepower.

Recall

On Tuesday, December 2, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk. In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces hold the northern part of the city, and in Vovchansk, Ukrainian defenders firmly hold their positions.

