"The territory is being cleared": Syrskyi stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine improved their tactical position near Kupyansk

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
10:18 PM • 1822 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 19074 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 54880 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 41355 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 33861 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 31596 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 57778 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 54360 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60803 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 52807 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.2m/s
95%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 29782 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 30872 views
Russian cosmonaut Artemyev suspended from Crew-12 mission due to SpaceX rule violationDecember 2, 04:45 PM • 7346 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 20296 views
Trump said the US is no longer funding the conflict in Ukraine and is looking for a path to peaceVideo05:44 PM • 14725 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 20297 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 30873 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 29782 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 31458 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 54879 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Afghanistan
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 45290 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 47210 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 103113 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 77540 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 93478 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Airbus A320 series
TikTok
Bild

"The territory is being cleared": Syrskyi stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine improved their tactical position near Kupyansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Ukrainian defenders improved their tactical position in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast. Positions within the city have been strengthened and possible routes for enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to penetrate have been blocked.

"The territory is being cleared": Syrskyi stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine improved their tactical position near Kupyansk

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Ukrainian defenders have improved their tactical position in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to Syrskyi's Telegram channel.

Details

After military reports on the current situation, Syrskyi said that the data received instilled optimism. He noted that Ukrainian forces were able to significantly strengthen their positions within the city, and possible routes for enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to penetrate were blocked.

The cleansing of Kupyansk from Russian occupiers, who have "success" only in the realm of propaganda, continues. We are working on gradually pushing the enemy out of their bridgehead north of the city, as well as from a number of other areas where the Russians still maintain their presence.

- wrote the commander-in-chief.

He also instructed to provide the troops with everything necessary, including additional means to enhance the enemy's firepower.

Recall

On Tuesday, December 2, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk. In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces hold the northern part of the city, and in Vovchansk, Ukrainian defenders firmly hold their positions.

Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02.12.25, 03:53 • 35071 view

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kupiansk