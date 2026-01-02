Syrskyi heard reports on the engineering arrangement of defensive lines: "A large amount of work has been done"

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the state of engineering equipment of defensive lines. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The discussion focused on fortifications, engineering barriers, preparing settlements for defense, and organizing "anti-drone" protection.

I heard reports from the commanders of troop groups and the head of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service. We discussed in detail how the defensive positions are equipped, the state of "anti-drone" protection, and how ready the settlements are for defense. We focused separately on problematic issues and identified concrete steps to resolve them. - Syrskyi noted.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted, the experience of defending the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration clearly proves that timely and well-built fortifications and engineering barriers allow for effective defense, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy on the approaches, disrupting their plans, even with a numerical superiority of the enemy.

He added that servicemen of the engineering troops of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in close cooperation with local authorities and military administrations, are practically continuously performing extremely important tasks. This includes creating extensive systems of trenches and dugouts, arranging anti-tank ditches, constructing dugouts, and other elements of fortifications.

In 2025, the state of engineering equipment of defensive lines and "anti-drone" protection improved. A large amount of work was carried out to prepare settlements for defense. At the same time, these measures must continue to be carried out systematically and consistently. - Syrskyi's post reads.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia does not change its intentions to seize Ukraine and plunge cities into "blackouts." He emphasized the need to strengthen countermeasures against enemy "Shaheds" and form divisions of unmanned air defense systems.