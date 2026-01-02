Syrskyi heard reports on the engineering arrangement of defensive lines: "A large amount of work has been done"

$42.170.18
January 1, 01:04 PM • 41552 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 66110 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 52525 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 50229 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 166853 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 163150 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 55431 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 45945 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 38607 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 31034 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Popular news
"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to UkraineJanuary 1, 11:07 PM • 20749 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: enemy launched 9 strikes, another fire broke out in the cityPhotoJanuary 1, 11:39 PM • 12048 views
Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the cityJanuary 2, 01:26 AM • 13295 views
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first time03:34 AM • 6222 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 10029 views
Publications
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 30873 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 48641 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 166850 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 93707 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 117105 views
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 29713 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 38362 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 38902 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 93709 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 37709 views
Syrskyi heard reports on the engineering arrangement of defensive lines: "A large amount of work has been done"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held a meeting on the state of engineering arrangement of defensive lines, discussing fortifications, barriers, and preparing settlements for defense.

Syrskyi heard reports on the engineering arrangement of defensive lines: "A large amount of work has been done"

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the state of engineering equipment of defensive lines. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The discussion focused on fortifications, engineering barriers, preparing settlements for defense, and organizing "anti-drone" protection.

I heard reports from the commanders of troop groups and the head of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service. We discussed in detail how the defensive positions are equipped, the state of "anti-drone" protection, and how ready the settlements are for defense. We focused separately on problematic issues and identified concrete steps to resolve them.

- Syrskyi noted.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted, the experience of defending the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration clearly proves that timely and well-built fortifications and engineering barriers allow for effective defense, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy on the approaches, disrupting their plans, even with a numerical superiority of the enemy.

He added that servicemen of the engineering troops of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in close cooperation with local authorities and military administrations, are practically continuously performing extremely important tasks. This includes creating extensive systems of trenches and dugouts, arranging anti-tank ditches, constructing dugouts, and other elements of fortifications.

In 2025, the state of engineering equipment of defensive lines and "anti-drone" protection improved. A large amount of work was carried out to prepare settlements for defense. At the same time, these measures must continue to be carried out systematically and consistently.

- Syrskyi's post reads.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia does not change its intentions to seize Ukraine and plunge cities into "blackouts." He emphasized the need to strengthen countermeasures against enemy "Shaheds" and form divisions of unmanned air defense systems.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Ukraine