What does it even mean to give away one's land? Syrskyi on Ukraine's rejection of territories as part of a peace plan

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that a just peace can only be achieved if hostilities cease along the current front line, and negotiations are held thereafter. Ceding territories is unacceptable. Syrskyi stated this in an interview with Sky News, as reported by UNN.

Our main mission is to defend our land, our country, and our people. Of course, it is unacceptable for us to simply give away territory. What does it even mean to give away your land? That is why we are fighting, that is why we are not giving away our territory. - said Syrskyi.

When asked whether the sacrifice of those who gave their lives defending their country would be in vain if Ukraine were forced to hand over to Moscow the lands it still controls in Donbas, Syrskyi replied: "You know, I don't even allow myself to consider such a scenario."

All wars eventually end, and of course, we hope that ours will too. And when that happens, a just peace must be established. In my opinion, a just peace is a peace without preconditions, without ceding territory. This means a cessation along the current line of contact. - added Syrskyi.

He emphasized that a ceasefire must occur first, followed by negotiations without any conditions.

Any other format would be an unjust peace, and it is unacceptable for us. - noted the Commander-in-Chief.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there will be no easy solutions regarding a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.