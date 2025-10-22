$41.760.03
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 6308 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
12:40 AM • 19918 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 33288 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 35600 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 31421 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 29727 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32288 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 55680 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 24597 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mind

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10482 views

Scorpio, the 8th sign of the zodiac (October 23 – November 22), is characterized by mystery, a thirst for struggle, and intuition. It is passionate in love and an uncompromising strategist at work.

Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mind

Scorpio is the 8th sign of the zodiac circle, ruling from October 23 to November 22. It is one of the most mysterious signs of the Zodiac. Under the influence of Mars and Pluto, Scorpio combines a thirst for struggle, internal transformation, and incredible intuition. In love, Scorpio is deep and passionate, and at work, an uncompromising strategist, writes UNN.

Characteristics of the zodiac sign

Scorpio is one of the most mysterious signs of the zodiac circle. The influence of Mars, under whose patronage it is born, gives Scorpio a fighting spirit, perseverance, and a thirst for struggle, and thanks to Pluto, it gets a craving for transformation. These are people who are able to go through many losses and emerge only stronger.

No other zodiac sign combines as many contradictions as Scorpio: purposefulness and high emotionality, stubbornness and vulnerability, will and vindictiveness - and all this is often combined in one person.

Scorpios are able to take control of even the most confusing situation and turn it to their advantage, like true masters of strategy. It is very difficult to deceive them, because Scorpios intuitively sense lies. At the same time, Scorpio's own emotions are deep, but mostly well hidden under a mask of calm. This is a sign of extremes: either absolute love or indifference. Either complete devotion or disgust.

Scorpio in love

People born under the sign of Scorpio have a special, magnetic energy that easily attracts others to them. They know how to find a common language with almost everyone and effortlessly arouse genuine interest, especially in representatives of the opposite sex. But behind the outward openness lies selectivity: Scorpio carefully observes people before letting anyone into their inner world. Winning their trust is not easy, but if it succeeds, they become extremely loyal - they will not betray someone they sincerely consider "theirs."

In relationships, Scorpio is passionate and deep. They do not seek easy romances. If Scorpio is serious about you, prepare for an emotional immersion.

In love, Scorpio can be jealous, sometimes even possessive, but behind this lies the fear of losing what is truly important to them. They strive for total devotion and are ready to give it to the one they choose. At the same time, they do not forgive insults and betrayals - Scorpios tend to harbor a plan for revenge for a long time.

The best compatibility for Scorpios can be with other water signs, such as Pisces and Cancers. In these cases, the couple can expect an intuitive kinship and spiritual connection. However, relationships with other Scorpios can be explosive - passion and struggle at the same time.

Scorpio interacts well in relationships with earth signs. In a couple with Virgo, lovers can expect mutual trust and practical support, and with Capricorn, stability and a strategic alliance.

Scorpio in the professional sphere

At work, Scorpio is purposeful, demanding, and responsible. They do not tolerate superficiality in processes. It is important for them to understand why they are doing something and to see the result of their work. This is the type of person who can take responsibility for a team, make a difficult decision, and bring a task to perfection.

Scorpios often choose professions where they need to see deeper than others, to identify patterns. Everything that requires analysis, intuition, or a research approach suits them perfectly. However, perfectionism and the tendency to control everything can become a trap for them. If something goes wrong, Scorpio painfully experiences failure, often withdraws into themselves or works to exhaustion. It is important for them to learn to trust people and the process, because sometimes letting go allows them to move forward.

What sets Scorpio apart from others is their phenomenal willpower. If they have a goal, they are able to give all their energy and time to achieve it. However, only when the matter truly inspires them. Routine work exhausts Scorpio - they quickly lose interest in monotonous tasks and look for new opportunities where they can fully express themselves.

Among successful Scorpios are Microsoft founder Bill Gates, billionaire Charles Koch, director Martin Scorsese, supermodel Kendall Jenner, actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, and Danny DeVito.

Earlier, UNN wrote that from September 24 to October 23, the zodiac sign Libra ruled, which symbolizes balance and harmony. Its representatives are distinguished by friendliness, a sense of justice, and the ability to find common ground.

Alona Utkina

