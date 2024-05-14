ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Melinda Gates announces her retirement from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Melinda Gates announces her retirement from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25204 views

Melinda Gates has announced her withdrawal from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation after receiving $12.5 billion for charitable purposes.

Philanthropist Melinda Gates has announced that she is leaving the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which she founded with her ex-husband Bill Gates. She announced this in the social network X on May 13, reports UNN.

Details

After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to step down as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. My last day at the foundation was June 7

Melinda Gates said.

According to the agreement between the former spouses, Melinda Gates will receive $12.5 billion for charitable purposes "for the benefit of women and families" after leaving the foundation.

"This is a critical moment for women and girls in the United States and around the world - and those fighting to protect and advance equality are in desperate need of support," said Melinda Gates.

Commenting on his ex-wife's decision, Bill Gates thanked Melinda French for her contribution to the foundation.

"I'm sorry to see Melinda go, but I'm sure she will have an impact on her future philanthropic work," he wrote on social network X. Bill Gates added that he "remains fully committed to the foundation's work.

Context

Bill Gates and Melinda French got married in 1994. The couple had three children. In 2021, the Gates family announced their divorce.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private foundation and one of the most influential in the world.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

