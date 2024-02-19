russia spreads a fake about testing drugs on Mariupol residents for Western pharmaceutical companies

The russian federation is spreading a fake about the testing of drugs on Mariupol residents in the interests of Western companies in 2008-2016. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

The kremlin pseudo-media spread unconfirmed and false information that rheumatological drugs for Western pharmaceutical companies were tested on patients at Hospital #7 in Mariupol in 2008-2016.

The story is based on documents that were "found at the site of the hospital's reconstruction".

However, no evidence or confirmation of this story was presented. The propagandists do not have any concrete data, and the reference to "workers who found documents with tests" looks dubious and unfounded.

An additional search for information on "drug trials on patients in Mariupol hospitals" in open sources also yielded no results.

No cases of human research have been recorded in Ukraine, so this information is obviously fake.

Add

This widespread fake is only part of the kremlin's narrative aimed at discrediting Ukraine and creating artificial threats, such as "American biolabs," "growing war mosquitoes," and "testing of unknown substances by the Gates or Soros foundations.

russian federation spreads fake about distribution of meat grinders to relatives of fallen Avdiivka defenders