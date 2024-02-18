ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
russian federation spreads fake about distribution of meat grinders to relatives of fallen Avdiivka defenders

russian federation spreads fake about distribution of meat grinders to relatives of fallen Avdiivka defenders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34312 views

Pro-kremlin media outlets spread fake news that mothers of Ukrainian soldiers who died defending Avdiivka were given meat grinders. The photo used was taken during the distribution of humanitarian aid and was edited to add a woman with a meat grinder.

Pro-kremlin media are spreading the "news" about the distribution of meat grinders to relatives of the fallen defenders of Avdiivka. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

Pro-kremlin news outlets spread a fake "news"  with a photo that mothers of Ukrainian soldiers who died during the defense of Avdiivka were handed meat grinders.

Refuting the lies that the pro-kremlin media are trying to spread, it was revealed that the "news" being spread is pure falsification.

The original photo, which started this manipulation, captures the moment of distribution of humanitarian food aid to residents of Novogrodovka, Donetsk Oblast, from the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation. Further, the fact-check shows that the photo was edited in a photo editor, adding a woman with a meat grinder in her hands and coming up with a fake description.

Add

Such activities are aimed at discrediting Ukraine.

russian deepfake: the Center for Combating Disinformation refuted a video from alleged TRO fighters calling for a coup15.02.24, 12:54 • 31597 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
novohrodivkaNovohrodivka
avdiivkaAvdiivka
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising