russian federation spreads fake about distribution of meat grinders to relatives of fallen Avdiivka defenders

Pro-kremlin media are spreading the "news" about the distribution of meat grinders to relatives of the fallen defenders of Avdiivka. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Pro-kremlin news outlets spread a fake "news" with a photo that mothers of Ukrainian soldiers who died during the defense of Avdiivka were handed meat grinders.

Refuting the lies that the pro-kremlin media are trying to spread, it was revealed that the "news" being spread is pure falsification.

The original photo, which started this manipulation, captures the moment of distribution of humanitarian food aid to residents of Novogrodovka, Donetsk Oblast, from the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation. Further, the fact-check shows that the photo was edited in a photo editor, adding a woman with a meat grinder in her hands and coming up with a fake description.

Such activities are aimed at discrediting Ukraine.

