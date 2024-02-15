russian deepfake: the Center for Combating Disinformation refuted a video from alleged TRO fighters calling for a coup

With the help of the technology of diplomatic fake, the Russians created a fake appeal from allegedly members of the Defense Forces, calling for the overthrow of the constitutional order in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

A video with alleged soldiers of the 153rd battalion of the TRO calling for the overthrow of the constitutional order in the country appeared on the Tik-Tok network .

In fact, this video was created using deepfake technology, and the people in the video have never been and are not related to the 153rd battalion of the TRO - said the Center for Countering Disinformation.

This information was also confirmed by the 117th separate territorial defense brigade. The military emphasize that the people in this video have never been and are not related to the 153rd battalion of the

The Center emphasizes that by spreading such fakes, enemy propaganda is trying to discredit the Ukrainian military and demoralize Ukrainian society.

The Center for Countering Disinformation denied reports of the resignation of Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, calling the information spread in telegram channels a fake.