Bill Gates secretly donated $50 million to support Kamala Harris - NYT
Kyiv • UNN
Bill Gates has privately donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization supporting Kamala Harris' presidential race. The donation was made in secret and marks a change in Gates' strategy for political contributions.
One of the richest people in the world, billionaire Bill Gates has privately donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization that supports Kamala Harris' presidential race in the United States, The New York Times reports, according to UNN.
Details
"After decades of staying out of politics, Bill Gates, one of the world's richest men, privately said he recently donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization that supports the presidential race of Vice President (US) Kamala Harris," the newspaper writes, citing three people briefed on the matter.
It is noted that the donation was to remain secret. "Gates, one of the founders of Microsoft, has not publicly endorsed Harris, and his donation would mark a significant change in strategy that has previously kept him from making such gifts," the publication notes.
During private phone calls this year with friends and others, Gates reportedly expressed concerns about what a second Donald Trump presidency would look like, though he emphasized that he could work with either candidate. Gates is not said to have a deep relationship with Harris, but he did note the Biden-Harris administration's work on climate change.
"Gates said he made the donation to Future Forward, the main outside fundraising group supporting Harris, according to people briefed on the matter. Gates has talked about his pro-Harris donation with his colleagues, including Mike Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and a major supporter of Future Forward, who was considering a gift of the same size, two of the people briefed said," the article says.
Gates' donation, as noted, went specifically to the nonprofit organization Future Forward, Future Forward USA Action, which does not disclose its donors, according to people briefed on the matter. So any Gates contribution will never appear in any public records.
In his statement in response to the report, Gates did not explicitly mention the donation or offer to endorse Harris in the race. He emphasized his bipartisanship, but also said that "this election is different.
"I am supporting candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty, and fighting climate change in the United States and around the world," he told The New York Times. - "I have a long history of working with leaders from across the political spectrum, but this election is different, and it is of unprecedented importance to Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world.
