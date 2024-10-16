Musk donates about $75 million to Trump's campaign - Financial Times
Elon Musk has allocated almost $75 million to support Donald Trump's election campaign. The world's richest man is trying to influence the outcome of next month's US presidential election.
According to a federal filing released on Tuesday, Musk made several multimillion-dollar donations to America Pac, his political action committee, in the third quarter, giving the group a huge budget to support Trump's re-election.
The group has already spent more than $96 million in support of Trump, according to the independent nonprofit organization OpenSecrets, and another $10 million to help Republicans in the congressional elections.
Musk, who owns the social network X and runs Tesla, endorsed Trump in July after the Republican candidate survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. This month, Musk joined Trump at a rally in the same location.
The publication notes that the details of the scale of Musk's donation, which makes him one of Trump's biggest supporters in this election, come as the former president is trying to close the fundraising gap with Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
According to Financial Times polls, Harris is 2.6 percent ahead of Trump nationally, but is “virtually deadlocked” in seven crucial states with just three weeks left in the race.
Musk, who supported the Democrats in the previous election, called the 2024 vote the last hope for democracy in the United States and said that if Harris wins, the country will be taken over by illegal immigrants.
