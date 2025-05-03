$41.590.00
Billionaire Warren Buffett is stepping down as CEO of Berkshire, which he has been building for 60 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Investor Warren Buffett announced the end of his career at Berkshire's annual meeting. He will be replaced by Greg Abel, vice chairman of the holding, and Buffett plans to donate almost all of his shares.

Billionaire Warren Buffett is stepping down as CEO of Berkshire, which he has been building for 60 years

American investor Warren Buffett is ending his career at the age of 94. He is stepping down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC and Reuters.

Details

On Saturday, May 03, one of the most successful and richest investors, Warren Buffett, announced at the annual Berkshire meeting in Omaha, where the holding's headquarters is located, that he will step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of the year.

I think it's time for Greg to become CEO of the company at the end of the year.

- Buffett said.

It is noted that instead of Buffett, the company will be headed by Greg Abel, the holding's vice chairman, who currently controls most of the company's investments. According to the CEO, the transfer of management can be organized over the next few months

Buffett added that Abel and most of the Berkshire board of directors were unaware of his plans. He informed his two children, Howard and Susie.

"Buffett also stated that he has no intention of selling any of his Berkshire shares, almost all of which will be donated after his death," Reuters writes.

Addendum

Berkshire Hathaway owns more than 60 companies, including the Geico insurance company, the Duracell battery manufacturer, and the Dairy Queen restaurant chain.

The company also owns large stakes in Apple, Coca Cola, Bank of America, American Express and other companies.

Warren Buffett is a philanthropist and has pledged to donate more than 99% of his money to charity. To date, he has donated approximately $62 billion, mostly through the Bill Gates Foundation and his children's foundations.

Warren Buffett was recognized by Bloomberg in April 2025 as the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of $154 billion.

He made his first money at the age of six, bought his first shares at the age of 11 and filed his first tax return at the age of 13.

Despite being one of the richest people in the world, Buffett has lived in the same modest house in Omaha for more than 65 years.

Recall

Warren Buffett increased his fortune by $11.5 billion this year, while other billionaires suffered losses due to Trump's customs rally. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. fell less than the S&P 500.

Warren Buffett reveals unexpected plan for his 1 149 billion fortune26.11.24, 14:35 • 17430 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
