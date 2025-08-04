$41.710.00
August 3, 10:28 AM
Fatal road accident in Rivne region: 2-year-old boy dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

A fatal road accident involving two cars occurred in Dubno, injuring six people. A two-year-old passenger of one of the cars died in the hospital from his injuries.

Fatal road accident in Rivne region: 2-year-old boy dies

On Sunday, August 3, a fatal road accident occurred in Dubno: two cars collided, injuring six people. A two-year-old boy, a passenger in one of the cars, died in the hospital. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Rivne Oblast, according to UNN.

Details

The fatal car accident occurred on Sunday, August 3, around 13:50 on Zavodska Street.

"It has been established that there was a collision between a "Renault Scenic" car driven by a 68-year-old resident of Rivne and a "Ford Fiesta" whose driver was a 32-year-old resident of Zdolbuniv," the post states.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the "Ford Fiesta", two passengers of the minivan, and three from the car were taken to the hospital by medics.

Despite resuscitation efforts, the 2-year-old son of the 32-year-old "Ford" driver died from his injuries at the medical facility

- law enforcement officers reported.

The investigator has initiated a pre-trial investigation.

The circumstances of the accident are being established. Biological samples were taken from the drivers to determine their state of intoxication.

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast