In Kyiv region, a drunk driver hit two young children: police detained the perpetrator

In the village of Rokytne, Kyiv region, a 40-year-old driver, while intoxicated, hit two girls aged 12 and 13. The children were hospitalized, and the man was detained. He faces up to eight years in prison. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the driver of a Geely car was driving along the street and hit two girls who were walking along the roadside in the same direction. Both victims with bodily injuries were immediately hospitalized.

After the accident, the driver underwent a medical examination — 2.42 ppm of alcohol was found in his blood.

It also turned out that in April of this year, the court deprived him of his driver's license for five years. In addition, the man was repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility, including for driving vehicles while intoxicated.

The police detained the offender in a procedural manner and placed him in a temporary detention facility.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, informed the suspect of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules or operating vehicles by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated and of intentionally failing to comply with a court decision that has entered into force (Part 2 of Article 286-1, Part 1 of Article 382 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Collided with another cyclist and got under the wheels of a truck: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident in the capital