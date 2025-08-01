Collided with another cyclist and got under the wheels of a truck: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident in the capital

Today, August 1, in Kyiv, a cyclist, riding on the sidewalk along Naberezhne Highway, collided with another cyclist, as a result of which he lost control, drove off the sidewalk, and fell onto the road, where he was hit by a truck. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

Kyiv police are investigating the circumstances of a truck hitting a cyclist. The accident occurred today, around 1:00 PM, on Naberezhne Highway. Police found that the 36-year-old rider of the two-wheeler was riding on the sidewalk along Naberezhne Highway, where he collided with another cyclist. Losing control, the man drove off the sidewalk and fell onto the road, as a result of which he was hit by a large vehicle. The other cyclist left the scene of the accident; his whereabouts are currently being established. - the report says.

Law enforcement officers checked the 46-year-old truck driver for intoxication - he was sober.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Article 291 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of current transport rules. The sanction of the article provides for up to 5 years of imprisonment.

Recall

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion of violating road safety rules to a deputy of one of the village councils of Obukhiv district, Kyiv region. According to the investigation, the deputy, while intoxicated, hit a 16-year-old motorcyclist. The boy sustained severe bodily injuries.