Collided with another cyclist and got under the wheels of a truck: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident in the capital

Exclusive
02:20 PM • 5006 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 10614 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 13132 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
09:01 AM • 28072 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 74892 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 51202 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 124466 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 123955 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 90604 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 108310 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Publications
Exclusives
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhotoAugust 1, 06:16 AM • 91229 views
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 1, 06:38 AM • 39536 views
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraph10:54 AM • 33698 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 23211 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 10311 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 5028 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 5294 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 10624 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 23461 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 74903 views
UNN Lite
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 10514 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 52416 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 119565 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 168949 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 227219 views
Collided with another cyclist and got under the wheels of a truck: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

In Kyiv on August 1, a cyclist collided with another cyclist on Naberezhne Highway. Losing control, he fell onto the road and got under the wheels of a truck.

Collided with another cyclist and got under the wheels of a truck: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident in the capital

Today, August 1, in Kyiv, a cyclist, riding on the sidewalk along Naberezhne Highway, collided with another cyclist, as a result of which he lost control, drove off the sidewalk, and fell onto the road, where he was hit by a truck. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

Kyiv police are investigating the circumstances of a truck hitting a cyclist. The accident occurred today, around 1:00 PM, on Naberezhne Highway. Police found that the 36-year-old rider of the two-wheeler was riding on the sidewalk along Naberezhne Highway, where he collided with another cyclist. Losing control, the man drove off the sidewalk and fell onto the road, as a result of which he was hit by a large vehicle. The other cyclist left the scene of the accident; his whereabouts are currently being established.

 - the report says.

Law enforcement officers checked the 46-year-old truck driver for intoxication - he was sober.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Article 291 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of current transport rules. The sanction of the article provides for up to 5 years of imprisonment.

Recall

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion of violating road safety rules to a deputy of one of the village councils of Obukhiv district, Kyiv region. According to the investigation, the deputy, while intoxicated, hit a 16-year-old motorcyclist. The boy sustained severe bodily injuries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

