Road accident with two injured children in Kharkiv: judge served with suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

A judge of one of the district courts of Kharkiv Oblast, who on December 18 hit two girls aged 13 and 14 at a pedestrian crossing, has been served with a notice of suspicion. Prosecutors are preparing a submission to the High Council of Justice regarding the selection of a pre-trial restraint for the judge.

Road accident with two injured children in Kharkiv: judge served with suspicion notice
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Kharkiv, a judge of one of the district courts of Kharkiv region, who on December 18 hit two girls aged 13 and 14 at a pedestrian crossing, was notified of suspicion. Due to the accident, the girls sustained injuries. Prosecutors are preparing a submission to the High Council of Justice for consent to choose a preventive measure for the judge. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the materials of the SBI, a judge of one of the district courts of Kharkiv region, who on December 18 hit two girls aged 13 and 14 at a pedestrian crossing, was notified of suspicion. Due to the accident, the girls sustained injuries of varying severity. Medics took them to the hospital

- reported the SBI.

The judge was notified of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules or operating vehicles by persons driving vehicles, which caused serious bodily injury (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As reported by the prosecutor's office, prosecutors are currently preparing a submission to the High Council of Justice for consent to choose a preventive measure for the judge.

Recall

In Kharkiv, an accident occurred involving a judge, as a result of which two children were injured, the girls are in intensive care, a criminal case has been opened and a notice of suspicion is being prepared, the case is being investigated by the prosecutor's office and the SBI.

