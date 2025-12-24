Horrific car accident in Kyiv: Porsche driver crashed into concrete barrier and died
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, a Porsche Cayenne driver died after crashing into a concrete barrier on Beresteiskyi Avenue. The car overturned, and the driver died from the injuries sustained.
In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, a Porsche Cayenne driver crashed into a concrete barrier and died. Investigators are working at the scene of the accident, UNN reports with reference to Kyiv police.
It was preliminarily established that today, around 2:40 PM, the driver of a Porsche Cayenne, moving along Beresteiskyi Avenue, collided with a concrete barrier, causing the car to overturn.
According to law enforcement officers, the driver died from the injuries he sustained.
An investigative and operational group of the capital's main department for accident investigation and patrol police are working at the scene. The mechanism and circumstances of the accident are being clarified.
