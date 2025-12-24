Horrific car accident in Kyiv: Porsche driver crashed into concrete barrier and died

$42.100.05
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 5044 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 15161 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 13194 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 16059 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 33053 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48701 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 66393 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 73031 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM • 42391 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas Eve
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 5026 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 15152 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 66386 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
The New York Times

Horrific car accident in Kyiv: Porsche driver crashed into concrete barrier and died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, a Porsche Cayenne driver died after crashing into a concrete barrier on Beresteiskyi Avenue. The car overturned, and the driver died from the injuries sustained.

Horrific car accident in Kyiv: Porsche driver crashed into concrete barrier and died

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, a Porsche Cayenne driver crashed into a concrete barrier and died. Investigators are working at the scene of the accident, UNN reports with reference to Kyiv police.

It was preliminarily established that today, around 2:40 PM, the driver of a Porsche Cayenne, moving along Beresteiskyi Avenue, collided with a concrete barrier, causing the car to overturn.

- the message says.

How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice15.12.25, 15:34 • 82282 views

According to law enforcement officers, the driver died from the injuries he sustained.

An investigative and operational group of the capital's main department for accident investigation and patrol police are working at the scene. The mechanism and circumstances of the accident are being clarified.

In Kharkiv, a traffic accident involving a judge occurred, two children were injured - prosecutor's office19.12.25, 15:56 • 3024 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv