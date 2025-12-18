Ukraine to be covered by fog: visibility on roads to drop to 200 meters - Level I danger declared

The State Emergency Service warns of deteriorating weather conditions in a significant part of Ukraine. On Friday, December 19, a number of regions will be covered by dense fog, which will significantly limit visibility on roads. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, fog will be observed on the Left Bank, in the western regions, and in Zhytomyr region. Visibility in these areas will be only 200-500 meters. In this regard, a level I danger warning (yellow) has been issued.

Rescuers emphasize that weather conditions can lead to complications in traffic on state and local roads. Experts urge drivers to be as careful as possible, maintain a safe distance, and avoid sudden maneuvers.

