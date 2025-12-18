86 times he drove without a license and while intoxicated: Kharkiv driver imprisoned for two years

In Kharkiv, a man who was caught 86 times violating traffic rules while driving vehicles received a real punishment - 2 years of imprisonment for actual serving, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, in December 2022, a court decision deprived the Kharkiv resident of the right to drive vehicles. However, he ignored the established ban and continued to get behind the wheel.

Between 2023 and 2025, the man was caught 86 times violating traffic rules while driving vehicles, being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and also being deprived of the right to drive.

In fact, he did not comply with a single court decision. After each subsequent administrative liability, the courts again issued decisions prohibiting driving vehicles, which the man consciously ignored every time, the prosecutor's office added.

In August 2025, the Industrial District Court of Kharkiv found the city resident guilty of intentional non-compliance with a court decision (Part 1 of Article 382 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced him to 2 years of imprisonment with release from serving the sentence with a one-year probation period.

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office disagreed with such a punishment, considering it lenient given the systemic nature of the man's illegal behavior, and filed an appeal. The Kharkiv Court of Appeal agreed with the arguments of the prosecutors and sentenced the man to 2 years of imprisonment for actual serving. - the message says.

The prosecutor's office emphasized that the court decision is a clear signal: systemic disregard for the law and posing a threat to the safety of road users will have real legal consequences.