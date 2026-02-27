$43.210.03
uk
Exclusive
03:15 PM
More than 23 million square meters of damage to major roads recorded in Ukraine - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

More than 23 million square meters of damage to major roads have been recorded in Ukraine. The cause was sharp temperature fluctuations and precipitation, which accelerated the destruction of the road surface.

More than 23 million square meters of damage to major roads recorded in Ukraine - Kuleba

In Ukraine, the total deformation and volume on major roads currently exceed 23 million square meters. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba during the question hour to the government, as reported by UNN.

Details

"This winter has been the most difficult for the road industry since the beginning of the full-scale war. We have a combination of sharp temperature fluctuations, snowfalls, and freezing rain – all of which has led to an accelerated destruction of the road surface. We have objective figures. As of today, the total deformation, in terms of volume, on major roads exceeds 23 million square meters. Priority urgent works totaling more than 14 billion hryvnias are already being processed, and a work plan already exists," Kuleba said.

He noted that, based on temperature regimes, brigades have already started pothole repairs on roads in the regions this week.

"But the situation is difficult, the problem has been accumulating for years. Most roads have exceeded their inter-repair periods by two or more years, so, of course, the war added an extra burden. Therefore, the government has decided to seek additional funding, which is extremely necessary for us, and we will be doing this throughout 2026," the minister added.

Recall

In Ukraine, a priority list of roads for repair has been formed. This primarily concerns pothole repairs. Part of the work will be financed through the budget program, and if necessary, from the reserve fund.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyAuto
Frosts in Ukraine
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine