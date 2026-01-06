Hilton distances itself from scandal over canceled rooms for DHS agents

The Hilton hotel chain has officially responded to accusations from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding the refusal to serve their employees. The conflict arose at the Hampton Inn in the suburb of Lakeville, Minnesota, where reservations for agents who arrived to perform immigration control tasks were canceled. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

A Hilton company spokesperson stated that the Lakeville hotel is independently managed, and the staff's decision does not align with the chain's corporate policy. The company emphasized that it does not tolerate any form of discrimination.

We have directly contacted the hotel, and they have apologized for their team's actions, which were not in line with their policy. They have taken immediate steps to address this issue. Hilton's position is clear: our hotels are open to everyone, and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination. - Hilton said in a statement.

DHS called the incident part of a "coordinated campaign" aimed at hindering law enforcement in carrying out its mission. The agency published a harsh statement on social media, accusing hotels of deliberately undermining law enforcement efforts.

When officers attempted to book rooms using official government email addresses and rates, Hilton hotels maliciously canceled their reservations. This is unacceptable. Why are Hilton hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and obstruct DHS law enforcement in carrying out their mission to enforce our country's immigration laws? - the government agency stated.

