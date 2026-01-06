$42.290.12
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
January 5, 02:42 PM
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
January 5, 02:05 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
January 5, 12:32 PM
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
January 5, 09:07 AM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
Hilton distances itself from scandal over canceled rooms for DHS agents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Hilton hotel chain has responded to accusations from the US Department of Homeland Security regarding the refusal to serve their employees. The company stated that the hotel in Lakeville, where the incident occurred, is independently managed, and the staff's decision does not comply with the chain's corporate policy.

Hilton distances itself from scandal over canceled rooms for DHS agents

The Hilton hotel chain has officially responded to accusations from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding the refusal to serve their employees. The conflict arose at the Hampton Inn in the suburb of Lakeville, Minnesota, where reservations for agents who arrived to perform immigration control tasks were canceled. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

A Hilton company spokesperson stated that the Lakeville hotel is independently managed, and the staff's decision does not align with the chain's corporate policy. The company emphasized that it does not tolerate any form of discrimination.

11 most interesting luxury hotels opening in 202601.01.26, 16:02 • 4169 views

We have directly contacted the hotel, and they have apologized for their team's actions, which were not in line with their policy. They have taken immediate steps to address this issue. Hilton's position is clear: our hotels are open to everyone, and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination.

- Hilton said in a statement.

Accusations from the Department

DHS called the incident part of a "coordinated campaign" aimed at hindering law enforcement in carrying out its mission. The agency published a harsh statement on social media, accusing hotels of deliberately undermining law enforcement efforts.

When officers attempted to book rooms using official government email addresses and rates, Hilton hotels maliciously canceled their reservations. This is unacceptable. Why are Hilton hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and obstruct DHS law enforcement in carrying out their mission to enforce our country's immigration laws?

- the government agency stated. 

Architectural masterpiece by Charles Hertling listed for sale in the US for $3.69 million05.01.26, 05:11 • 3644 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Brand
United States Department of Homeland Security
Minnesota
Bloomberg L.P.