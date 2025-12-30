$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
01:51 PM • 1702 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 4660 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 6510 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 9924 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 12981 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 18765 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 18055 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 22976 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23529 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 30402 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.5m/s
73%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: infrastructure facility damaged, one person injuredPhotoVideoDecember 30, 04:42 AM • 3534 views
Over 3,000 migrants have died this year trying to reach the Spanish coastDecember 30, 05:02 AM • 7908 views
Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 30, 05:09 AM • 5108 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 15623 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 12595 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 12673 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 15705 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 18765 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 47328 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 47486 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Warsaw
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 1444 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 25410 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 38641 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 46540 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 57086 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Series
Facebook

Villa UA. You don't need a reason to celebrate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Villa UA. You don't need a reason to celebrate.

Villa UA. You don't need a reason to celebrate

Most people are about as happy as they have made up their minds to be.

Abraham Lincoln

For many centuries, philosophers and psychologists have been convincing humanity that no special occasions are needed for personal happiness or celebration. Each of us is the master of our own destiny and can make any day special for ourselves. Today, TM Villa UA will try to prove this to you once again.

So, how do you feel like a happy person? Some might say that happiness is too subjective. We are forced to disagree. Happiness can be found in every moment of life – so bright, so multifaceted – which we often miss amidst the hustle and bustle of days and a pile of tasks, waiting for some signs, occasions, instead of looking around and seeing the special in the present.

We suggest an experiment: in the evening, take a bottle of sparkling Villa UA Asti, don't turn on the TV, invite a close friend or loved one for dinner, and simply cast aside all household worries. Over a glass of enchanting sparkling wine and a heartfelt conversation, you will notice how a warm feeling of happiness fills you, how a smile warms your heart, and your soul rejoices.

Or on a weekend, in the morning, bake pancakes (or even buy a dessert at the store), take sparkling Villa UA Semi-Sweet and go visit your parents. Just like that, for no reason. Hugging them, you will realize that there is no greater happiness than seeing their joyful faces and sincere smiles.

Or gather your favorite photos, print them at the nearest photo studio, and paste them into an album. How many memories they hold – joyful, happy, tender. Pay attention to how happy you are in these photos, recall every moment over a glass of Villa UA Brut.

And, it would seem, what special conditions are needed to feel all this? None. It is enough to be positively inclined and have a bottle of sparkling wine from Villa UA, which will make any day special.

Villa UA - Always your most delicious!

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Brand