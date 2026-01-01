Over 173,000 Porsche cars have faulty rearview cameras

More than 173,000 Porsche vehicles potentially have faulty rearview camera systems, reflecting a problem that most automakers will face in 2025, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Throughout 2025, many automakers, from Stellantis and Toyota to Ford and Hyundai, suffered from rearview camera malfunctions.

In the more premium segment of the market, Porsche has fallen victim to a similar problem, according to a new recall issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affecting approximately 173,538 vehicles from the automaker's model range.

The recall affects vehicles from the 2019 model year up to the 2025 variants, and, worst of all, Porsche expects to notify owners of the fix only in mid-February 2026.

Specifically, the problem is described as a "software issue that may prevent the rearview camera image from displaying correctly," according to the NHTSA recall report. Unfortunately, the same report states that "the exact cause is unknown," although signal interference between the control unit and the surround-view cameras could be the cause of the interrupted signal from the rearview camera. This problem may explain why it will take Porsche software engineers so long to eliminate any possibility that the rearview camera image will not be displayed when reverse gear is engaged on an affected vehicle. This leads to which models have this problem, and there are several, as listed below:

Porsche 911 2020-2025 models;

Porsche Cayenne 2019-2025 models;

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 2019-2025 models;

Porsche Panamera 2024-2025 models;

Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid 2025 model year;

Porsche Taycan 2020-2025 models.

The solution will be the implementation of a new software version that provides greater resistance to possible signal interference and restores interrupted camera operation. Cars produced between May and June 2025 are already equipped with this new software, but the question arises as to why Porsche will only announce the fix in February.

Autoblog does not rule out that there were problems with the implementation of this software at dealerships or, perhaps, training them to install it. In any case, for now, owners will have to rely on their rearview mirrors.

Similar rearview camera issues have affected literally millions of Ford vehicles, prompting Ford to offer a new 15-year warranty on many of its latest and older models.

