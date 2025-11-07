GTA VI release postponed again

Rockstar Games developers have confirmed that the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed again, UNN reports, citing NME.

Details

Grand Theft Auto 6 was initially planned for release in late 2025, but in May it was announced that the highly anticipated sequel to 2013's GTA 5 would be delayed until May 26, 2026.

"The interest and excitement surrounding the new Grand Theft Auto has been truly overwhelming for our entire team," Rockstar said in a statement. "With every game we release, we strive to exceed your expectations, and GTA 6 is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver the level of quality you expect and deserve."

On November 6, Rockstar Games confirmed that it was delaying the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 even further. "We regret having to extend the waiting time, which we understand was already long," they explained in a brief statement. "But these extra months will allow us to complete the game with the level of quality you expect and deserve."

Grand Theft Auto 6 will now be released on November 19, 2026.

