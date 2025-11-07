GTA VI release postponed again

ukenru
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 6216 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
05:43 AM • 11810 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
03:41 AM • 19409 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 22629 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 28103 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 58948 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 56568 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 37620 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 33920 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 61844 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: windows broken in high-rise buildings and kindergartenNovember 6, 10:56 PM • 4362 views
Russian army trying to speed up on Pokrovsk direction - DeepStatePhotoNovember 6, 11:36 PM • 6442 views
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 5548 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details03:02 AM • 11974 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhoto03:28 AM • 11219 views
Publications
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 6298 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 58981 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 33733 views
The bribe-taker and his team: how MP Odarchenko activates Hrytskov for manual control of the SBITU and what the embezzlement in the construction of the oncology center has to do with itPhotoNovember 6, 11:03 AM • 4270 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 39977 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
António Guterres
Danylo Hetmantsev
Oleh Kiper
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 718 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 704 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 1750 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 32216 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 33023 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Facebook
Brent Crude

GTA VI release postponed again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1754 views

The developers of Grand Theft Auto 6 have confirmed another postponement of the game's release, which was originally planned for late 2025. The release has now been delayed until November 2026 to ensure the expected level of quality.

GTA VI release postponed again

Rockstar Games developers have confirmed that the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed again, UNN reports, citing NME.

Details

Grand Theft Auto 6 was initially planned for release in late 2025, but in May it was announced that the highly anticipated sequel to 2013's GTA 5 would be delayed until May 26, 2026.

"The interest and excitement surrounding the new Grand Theft Auto has been truly overwhelming for our entire team," Rockstar said in a statement. "With every game we release, we strive to exceed your expectations, and GTA 6 is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver the level of quality you expect and deserve."

On November 6, Rockstar Games confirmed that it was delaying the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 even further. "We regret having to extend the waiting time, which we understand was already long," they explained in a brief statement. "But these extra months will allow us to complete the game with the level of quality you expect and deserve."

Grand Theft Auto 6 will now be released on November 19, 2026.

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts 08.05.25, 12:29 • 148521 view

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesUNN Lite