Winter from the Carpathians covered all of Ukraine: warns of a yellow level of danger due to weather
Kyiv • UNN
Gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s, blizzards, and ice are expected throughout the country, and a level I danger has been declared. On Mount Pip Ivan, as of the morning of December 26, the air temperature was -11°C.
Throughout the country, during the day, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s, blizzard, black ice on the roads - Level I danger, yellow. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
As of the morning of December 26, it is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, the wind is north-westerly at 12 m/s, and the air temperature is -11°C.
Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and traffic. Dress warmly and be careful on the roads! May the snowy winter bring a good mood and pass without injuries
Recall
In Ukraine, the average monthly temperature in January 2026 is expected to be 1-7°C below zero, which is 1.5°C below normal. The monthly precipitation is forecast to be within the normal range, 28-79 mm.