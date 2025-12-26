Winter from the Carpathians covered all of Ukraine: warns of a yellow level of danger due to weather

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Throughout the country, during the day, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s, blizzard, black ice on the roads - Level I danger, yellow. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As of the morning of December 26, it is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, the wind is north-westerly at 12 m/s, and the air temperature is -11°C.

Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and traffic. Dress warmly and be careful on the roads! May the snowy winter bring a good mood and pass without injuries - the post says.

Recall

In Ukraine, the average monthly temperature in January 2026 is expected to be 1-7°C below zero, which is 1.5°C below normal. The monthly precipitation is forecast to be within the normal range, 28-79 mm.