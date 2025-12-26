$41.930.22
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 6624 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 18679 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 65171 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 65438 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 79959 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 39791 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 28660 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 21427 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 70297 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Winter from the Carpathians covered all of Ukraine: warns of a yellow level of danger due to weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s, blizzards, and ice are expected throughout the country, and a level I danger has been declared. On Mount Pip Ivan, as of the morning of December 26, the air temperature was -11°C.

Winter from the Carpathians covered all of Ukraine: warns of a yellow level of danger due to weather
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Throughout the country, during the day, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s, blizzard, black ice on the roads - Level I danger, yellow. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As of the morning of December 26, it is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, the wind is north-westerly at 12 m/s, and the air temperature is -11°C.

Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility companies and traffic. Dress warmly and be careful on the roads! May the snowy winter bring a good mood and pass without injuries

 - the post says.

Recall

In Ukraine, the average monthly temperature in January 2026 is expected to be 1-7°C below zero, which is 1.5°C below normal. The monthly precipitation is forecast to be within the normal range, 28-79 mm.

