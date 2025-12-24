$42.100.05
Not all is bad: the main climate victories of 2025 that give the world a chance – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The global economy is decarbonizing faster than expected, with record investments of $2.2 trillion in 2025. Investments in clean energy exceed spending on fossil fuels, and renewable energy covers all new electricity demand.

Not all is bad: the main climate victories of 2025 that give the world a chance – Bloomberg

Despite alarming forecasts, 2025 proved that the global economy is decarbonizing much faster than expected. While politicians argue, technology and capital have already made the "green" transition irreversible, setting a record investment of $2.2 trillion. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Why this year was successful for the planet:

  • Monetary gap in favor of ecology: The era of oil and gas dominance is passing. According to ECIU, for every dollar spent on fossil fuels, there are now $2 of investment in clean energy. In leading economies, this balance is even more convincing – $2.6 in favor of "green energy."
    • Triumph of sun and wind: During the first three quarters of the year, renewable energy grew so fast that it was able to fully cover all new electricity demand in the world. China remains the absolute leader, providing almost 70% of the planet's new capacity.
      • Battery revolution: Battery prices fell by 8% – to a record $108 per kWh. This makes electric vehicles more affordable and allows for the construction of giant energy storage facilities, which are becoming one of the cheapest power sources for cities.
        • Artificial intelligence saves resources: AI has become a key tool for climatologists. Technologies now not only predict the weather more accurately but also help businesses minimize their carbon footprint through logistics optimization and infrastructure protection from abnormal heat.
          • World Ocean under protection: The High Seas Treaty has finally received the necessary ratifications. From January 2026, 60% of the planet's waters, which were previously "no man's land," will receive official protection from uncontrolled mineral extraction.

            In the Alps, the rate of glacier disappearance will peak in eight years: over 100 will vanish forever16.12.25, 01:10 • 3650 views

            From protection to adaptation

            In addition to combating emissions, the world has begun to actively invest in protection against the consequences that have already occurred. Adaptation funding is expected to increase to $120 billion per year. An example is the new "catastrophe bonds" in the US, where investors' money goes to install wind-resistant roofs in hurricane-prone regions. As Gareth Redmond-King of ECIU noted: "This is impressive progress compared to where we were headed before."

            Polar bears can adapt to survival in a warmer climate – study12.12.25, 09:44 • 4514 views

