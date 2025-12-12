Polar bears can adapt to survival in a warmer climate – study

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 1550 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 11401 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 24491 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 33470 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 30341 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 31968 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 43515 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 21637 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21680 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17148 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.5m/s
90%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
White House: Trump administration will send representative to peace talks in Europe on one conditionDecember 11, 10:31 PM • 3928 views
Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - BloombergDecember 11, 11:00 PM • 5220 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - Bloomberg02:14 AM • 9414 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs03:58 AM • 7970 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 9978 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 43515 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 49756 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 50219 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 61016 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 61581 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Jerome Powell
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Venezuela
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 31557 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 33574 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 38897 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 35042 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 43353 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Brent Crude
ChatGPT
FIFA (video game series)

Polar bears can adapt to survival in a warmer climate – study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

A study has found genetic changes in Greenlandic polar bears that allow them to adapt to warm conditions. This offers hope for the species' survival but does not negate the threat of extinction due to global warming.

Polar bears can adapt to survival in a warmer climate – study

New research has revealed a link between rising temperatures and changes in the DNA of polar bears, which may help them adapt and survive in increasingly challenging conditions. This is reported by Phys.org, writes UNN.

Details

A study conducted by scientists at the University of East Anglia (UEA) found that some genes associated with heat stress, aging, and metabolism behave differently in polar bears living in southeastern Greenland. This suggests that they may be adapting to warmer conditions.

The discovery suggests that these genes play a key role in how different polar bear populations adapt or evolve in response to changing local climates and diets.

The authors note that understanding these genetic changes is crucial for guiding future conservation efforts and research, as it allows us to see how polar bears can survive in a warming world and which populations are most at risk.

This comes against the backdrop of predictions that more than two-thirds of polar bears could become extinct by 2050, with complete disappearance expected by the end of the century. Temperatures in the Arctic Ocean are also at an all-time high and continue to rise, shrinking vital ice platforms that bears use to hunt seals, leading to isolation and food shortages.

How the study was conducted

The study, published in the journal Mobile DNA, analyzed blood samples from polar bears from northeastern and southeastern Greenland to compare the activity of so-called "jumping genes" — small mobile elements of the genome that can affect the function of other genes — their relationship to temperatures in these two regions, and corresponding changes in gene expression.

Scientists have discovered that dinosaurs, particularly diplodocus, could have been as colorful as birds10.12.25, 09:38 • 5456 views

Scientists found that in northeastern Greenland, temperatures were colder and less variable, while in the southeast, they fluctuated and were significantly warmer, with less ice cover, creating many challenges and changes in the local environment. This area is similar to the conditions predicted for the species in the future.

Lead researcher Dr. Alice Godden from the UEA School of Biological Sciences cautioned that while the results offer some "hope" for polar bears, efforts to limit global warming must continue.

DNA is the instruction inside every cell that determines how an organism grows and develops. By comparing the active genes of these bears with local climate data, we found that rising temperatures appear to cause a sharp increase in the activity of jumping genes in the DNA of bears from southeastern Greenland.

- she said.

"This effectively means that different groups of bears have different parts of their DNA altered and do so at different rates, and this activity appears to be linked to their specific environment and climate.

"This is an important discovery, as it shows for the first time that a unique group of polar bears in the warmest part of Greenland are using jumping genes to rapidly rewrite their own DNA – which could be a desperate survival mechanism in the face of melting sea ice," Godden added.

Implications for polar bear survival

Dr. Godden added: "While the rest of the species is threatened with extinction, these particular bears provide a genetic blueprint for how polar bears can rapidly adapt to climate change, making their unique genetic code an important target for conservation efforts.

"However, we cannot be complacent. This offers some hope, but it does not mean that the risk of extinction for polar bears is decreasing. We still need to do everything we can to reduce global carbon emissions and slow down temperature increases."

Ukrainian scientists recorded a temperature anomaly in Antarctica11.12.25, 12:46 • 3012 views

Over time, human DNA sequences can change and evolve, but environmental stress, including a warmer climate, can accelerate this process. This study is considered the first time that a statistically significant link between rising temperatures and DNA changes has been found in a wild mammal species.

Changes were also found in the expression of genes related to fat processing, which is important during periods of food scarcity and may mean that southeastern bears are gradually adapting to the coarser plant-based food available in warmer regions, in contrast to the fat-rich seal diet of northern populations.

Dr. Godden and her colleagues analyzed genetic activity data collected for that study from 17 adult polar bears — 12 from northeastern and five from southeastern Greenland.

Dr. Godden noted that the next step will be to study other polar bear populations — there are about 20 subpopulations worldwide — adding: "I also hope that this work will highlight the urgent need to analyze the genomes of this valuable and enigmatic species before it's too late."

Japan deploys troops to fight bears for the first time in decades05.11.25, 15:56 • 3813 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Animals
Greenland