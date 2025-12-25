Cold and without precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Christmas

On Thursday, December 25, most of Ukraine will be cold, with no precipitation expected. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, cold weather without precipitation will be determined by a high-pressure field from an anticyclone centered over the North Sea and a cold air mass from the north.

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, moving at a speed of 5-10 m/s. As for the temperature regime, it will be 1-6° below zero during the day; in Zakarpattia and Crimea, the air temperature will be slightly higher, from 1° below zero to 4° above zero. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on Thursday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be -4°...-2°.

A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28