Cold and without precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Christmas

Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 22783 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 33740 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 21321 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 30065 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 35643 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 20600 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 21480 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36436 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52108 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 71770 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
The ruble's rise creates a new threat to the Russian economy - media
"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hall
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 22772 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 30053 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 35632 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
Heating

Cold and without precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Christmas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On December 25, cold weather without precipitation is expected in most of Ukraine. The daytime temperature will be 1-6° below zero, in Zakarpattia and Crimea up to 4° above zero.

Cold and without precipitation: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Christmas

On Thursday, December 25, most of Ukraine will be cold, with no precipitation expected. This was reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, cold weather without precipitation will be determined by a high-pressure field from an anticyclone centered over the North Sea and a cold air mass from the north.

The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, moving at a speed of 5-10 m/s. As for the temperature regime, it will be 1-6° below zero during the day; in Zakarpattia and Crimea, the air temperature will be slightly higher, from 1° below zero to 4° above zero.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on Thursday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be -4°...-2°.

A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–2822.12.25, 13:25 • 27089 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine