The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Tomorrow, blizzards and warming will come to Ukraine: what temperature is expected in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Tomorrow, December 26, snow, strong winds, blizzards, and warming are expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will rise to 3 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero, in Kyiv to zero.

Tomorrow, blizzards and warming will come to Ukraine: what temperature is expected in the capital

Tomorrow, snow, strong winds, blizzards, and warming are expected in Ukraine. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko on her Facebook page, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, December 26, in Ukraine - attention! - snow, strong winds, blizzards, warming! The lowest probability of precipitation will be in the western regions. There will be ice on the roads.

- Didenko reported.

According to her, atmospheric fronts will bring snow, it will get warmer everywhere, and the air temperature will rise to 3 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero on Friday afternoon.

Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?25.12.25, 11:14 • 10328 views

In Kyiv, on December 26, it will snow, strong winds will blow, blizzards are possible, the wind will be north-westerly, and in the capital tomorrow it will warm up to zero!

- Didenko summarized.

Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year25.12.25, 11:42 • 7616 views

Antonina Tumanova

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv