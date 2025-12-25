Tomorrow, blizzards and warming will come to Ukraine: what temperature is expected in the capital

Tomorrow, snow, strong winds, blizzards, and warming are expected in Ukraine. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko on her Facebook page, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, December 26, in Ukraine - attention! - snow, strong winds, blizzards, warming! The lowest probability of precipitation will be in the western regions. There will be ice on the roads. - Didenko reported.

According to her, atmospheric fronts will bring snow, it will get warmer everywhere, and the air temperature will rise to 3 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero on Friday afternoon.

In Kyiv, on December 26, it will snow, strong winds will blow, blizzards are possible, the wind will be north-westerly, and in the capital tomorrow it will warm up to zero! - Didenko summarized.

