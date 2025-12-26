$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 9230 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 9240 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 6640 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 11939 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 15768 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 28703 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 15992 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 27599 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 15710 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
December 26, 05:31 AM • 16030 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Wet snow, black ice, and strong winds are coming to Ukraine: weather for December 27 and 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On December 27-28, Ukraine is expected to have wet, cloudy weather with wet snow, black ice, and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s. A drop in temperature is forecast from December 30, and New Year's will be frosty with snow.

Wet snow, black ice, and strong winds are coming to Ukraine: weather for December 27 and 28
Photo: pixabay

The weekend, December 27 and 28, will be wet, cloudy, with occasional light wet snow in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

Precipitation will come to Ukraine from the north. At the same time, black ice is expected on the roads, sometimes icy slush.

Both on Saturday and Sunday, the wind will blow strongly, mainly from the northwest. Gusts can reach 15-20 meters per second. The air temperature will be uninteresting - a thaw or fluctuations of a degree in one direction or another. In Kyiv, on the weekend - damp, cloudy, around zero, strong wind

 - Didenko said.

She warned: in such weather, one should not stand under old branched trees. In addition, a decrease in air temperature is expected from December 30.

It seems that the New Year will be with frost and snow. Everything as requested

 - the forecaster said.

Recall

The State Emergency Service warned: wind gusts of 15-20 m/s, blizzards and black ice are expected throughout Ukraine, and a level I danger has been declared.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
New Year
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv