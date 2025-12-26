Wet snow, black ice, and strong winds are coming to Ukraine: weather for December 27 and 28
Kyiv • UNN
On December 27-28, Ukraine is expected to have wet, cloudy weather with wet snow, black ice, and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s. A drop in temperature is forecast from December 30, and New Year's will be frosty with snow.
The weekend, December 27 and 28, will be wet, cloudy, with occasional light wet snow in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.
Details
Precipitation will come to Ukraine from the north. At the same time, black ice is expected on the roads, sometimes icy slush.
Both on Saturday and Sunday, the wind will blow strongly, mainly from the northwest. Gusts can reach 15-20 meters per second. The air temperature will be uninteresting - a thaw or fluctuations of a degree in one direction or another. In Kyiv, on the weekend - damp, cloudy, around zero, strong wind
She warned: in such weather, one should not stand under old branched trees. In addition, a decrease in air temperature is expected from December 30.
It seems that the New Year will be with frost and snow. Everything as requested
Recall
The State Emergency Service warned: wind gusts of 15-20 m/s, blizzards and black ice are expected throughout Ukraine, and a level I danger has been declared.