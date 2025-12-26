Wet snow, black ice, and strong winds are coming to Ukraine: weather for December 27 and 28

The weekend, December 27 and 28, will be wet, cloudy, with occasional light wet snow in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Precipitation will come to Ukraine from the north. At the same time, black ice is expected on the roads, sometimes icy slush.

Both on Saturday and Sunday, the wind will blow strongly, mainly from the northwest. Gusts can reach 15-20 meters per second. The air temperature will be uninteresting - a thaw or fluctuations of a degree in one direction or another. In Kyiv, on the weekend - damp, cloudy, around zero, strong wind