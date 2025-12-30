In Ukraine, up to 14 degrees of frost and snow are expected on New Year's Eve - Didenko

On New Year's Eve, snow and frosts down to -14 degrees are expected in Ukraine, with ice on the roads, and a warming trend will begin on January 2. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Tomorrow (December 31, — ed.) periodic snow is expected in Ukraine, with wet snow in the south. Frost will begin to set in: tonight -3...-7, in the east and northeast -4...-9 degrees. During the day on Wednesday, -2...-5 degrees are expected in most regions. - the message says.

The wind will be from the northwest, gusty, sometimes strong. Didenko urged caution between high-rise buildings, where a so-called aerodynamic tunnel is formed, under trees, billboards, etc.

In Kyiv on December 31, it will be cold, with snow and strong wind gusts: at night up to -7 degrees, during the day about 5 degrees below zero.

Ice on the roads in all regions.

On January 1, 2026, frosts will remain in Ukraine, and the frosty New Year will hold hands with January 2: at night -7...-14 degrees, during the day the first day of the year is expected to be cold, -4...-7 degrees, but already during the day on January 2, the air temperature will rise. So, on New Year's Eve it will be frosty and snowy, then, from January 2-3, it will get warmer, but frosty waves will still come, it's still winter - wrote Didenko.

On Tuesday, December 30, 2025, cloudy weather with clearings, light snow and ice on the roads is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature at night will be 1-6 degrees below zero, during the day - from 4 degrees below zero to 4 degrees above zero.