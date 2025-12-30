$42.220.15
Publications
Exclusives
In Ukraine, up to 14 degrees of frost and snow are expected on New Year's Eve - Didenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In Ukraine, snow and frosts down to -14 degrees are expected on New Year's Eve, with ice on the roads. Warming will begin on January 2, but frosts will return.

In Ukraine, up to 14 degrees of frost and snow are expected on New Year's Eve - Didenko

On New Year's Eve, snow and frosts down to -14 degrees are expected in Ukraine, with ice on the roads, and a warming trend will begin on January 2. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Tomorrow (December 31, — ed.) periodic snow is expected in Ukraine, with wet snow in the south. Frost will begin to set in: tonight -3...-7, in the east and northeast -4...-9 degrees. During the day on Wednesday, -2...-5 degrees are expected in most regions.

- the message says.

The wind will be from the northwest, gusty, sometimes strong. Didenko urged caution between high-rise buildings, where a so-called aerodynamic tunnel is formed, under trees, billboards, etc.

In Kyiv on December 31, it will be cold, with snow and strong wind gusts: at night up to -7 degrees, during the day about 5 degrees below zero.

Ice on the roads in all regions.

On January 1, 2026, frosts will remain in Ukraine, and the frosty New Year will hold hands with January 2: at night -7...-14 degrees, during the day the first day of the year is expected to be cold, -4...-7 degrees, but already during the day on January 2, the air temperature will rise. So, on New Year's Eve it will be frosty and snowy, then, from January 2-3, it will get warmer, but frosty waves will still come, it's still winter

- wrote Didenko.

Recall

On Tuesday, December 30, 2025, cloudy weather with clearings, light snow and ice on the roads is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature at night will be 1-6 degrees below zero, during the day - from 4 degrees below zero to 4 degrees above zero.

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
New Year
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv