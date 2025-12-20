""Unclear" as in 1939": Sybiha reacted to Orban's statements about the culprit of the war in Ukraine

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
11:29 AM • 4504 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 6974 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 10198 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 11552 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
07:13 AM • 12183 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 21455 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 36009 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 26610 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 32214 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 40792 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1m/s
93%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
United States imposes sanctions on Maduro's relatives and associatesDecember 20, 03:10 AM • 7236 views
Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit prepares for lung transplantDecember 20, 04:04 AM • 3790 views
Poland is ready to help Ukraine organize future electionsDecember 20, 04:21 AM • 6430 views
Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - ReutersDecember 20, 04:40 AM • 8968 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on UkraineDecember 20, 05:57 AM • 12265 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 65200 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 43323 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 51650 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 45799 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 70914 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Pete Hegseth
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Odesa
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 20535 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 67766 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 49101 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 46770 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 52848 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-27
Financial Times
S-400 missile system

""Unclear" as in 1939": Sybiha reacted to Orban's statements about the culprit of the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who could not name the culprit of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Sybiha compared Hungary's position to the situation in 1939, when the country was an ally of Nazi Germany.

""Unclear" as in 1939": Sybiha reacted to Orban's statements about the culprit of the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to a statement by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who could not answer the question of who is to blame for the Russian-Ukrainian war. Sybiha wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

As Sybiha noted, the situation in which the Hungarian authorities find themselves today is the same as in 1939. At that time, Hungary was an ally of Nazi Germany and participated in World War II.

It is just as "unclear" as it was for the Hungarian leadership in 1939

- Sybiha wrote in response to Orbán's words that "it is unknown who attacked whom in Ukraine."

Context

Following the summit in Brussels, Viktor Orbán made a number of ambiguous statements regarding the war in Ukraine and EU financial instruments. The Hungarian Prime Minister criticized the Western approach to supporting Kyiv, calling hopes for future reparations from Russia an illusion.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski ironically "awarded" Viktor Orbán the Order of Lenin. This happened after the Hungarian Prime Minister stated that he had managed to prevent a "declaration of war on Russia" by allocating Ukraine 90 billion euros in credit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
European Union
Germany
Hungary
Ukraine
Poland