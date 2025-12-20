Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to a statement by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who could not answer the question of who is to blame for the Russian-Ukrainian war. Sybiha wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

As Sybiha noted, the situation in which the Hungarian authorities find themselves today is the same as in 1939. At that time, Hungary was an ally of Nazi Germany and participated in World War II.

It is just as "unclear" as it was for the Hungarian leadership in 1939 - Sybiha wrote in response to Orbán's words that "it is unknown who attacked whom in Ukraine."

Context

Following the summit in Brussels, Viktor Orbán made a number of ambiguous statements regarding the war in Ukraine and EU financial instruments. The Hungarian Prime Minister criticized the Western approach to supporting Kyiv, calling hopes for future reparations from Russia an illusion.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski ironically "awarded" Viktor Orbán the Order of Lenin. This happened after the Hungarian Prime Minister stated that he had managed to prevent a "declaration of war on Russia" by allocating Ukraine 90 billion euros in credit.