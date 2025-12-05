21 countries are already participating in PURL, with total commitments of $4.18 billion - Sybiha

As of today, 21 countries are participating in the initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine called PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) for a total commitment of $4.18 billion. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

The visit to NATO headquarters brought about a billion in additional contributions to PURL. Five additional countries. Eight additional contributions from countries that were already participating... As of today, 21 countries are participating in PURL — for a total commitment of $4.18 billion. - said the minister.

In addition, he emphasized that in the Ukraine-NATO Council hall there was "unanimity and determination to support Ukraine." "Moreover, we are forming an understanding that the stronger Ukraine's positions on the battlefield, the stronger our positions at the negotiating table. This also affects specific decisions on support," the minister added.

According to him, "this was indeed one of the most productive meetings of the Ukraine-NATO Council in my memory."

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, Norway, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada announced funding for support packages for American weapons for Ukraine totaling over a billion dollars. Canada and the United Kingdom are also providing additional practical assistance.

Subsequently, New Zealand allocated $15 million to the program for purchasing American weapons for Ukraine. This contribution is part of the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) and will only be used to purchase weapons or equipment that complies with the country's international obligations.

