The decision on a Reparations Loan for Ukraine is critically important and urgent - Sybiha

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The decision on the Reparation Loan this week is urgent and critical. This was written on the social network "X" by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

As the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted, it is time to allow the full use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. He also named five reasons why this step must be taken now:

Putin believes that Europe is divided and weak. He expects that European support for Ukraine will gradually decrease. Instead, this step will thwart his plans and force him to change his calculations;

This decision will strengthen Europe's sovereignty, independence, and unity as a powerful geopolitical force. It will demonstrate to everyone that threatening long-term peace and security in Europe by attacking a sovereign European country has its price;

This step will allow Europe to provide long-term support to Ukraine, increase self-sufficiency, and boost the morale of the Ukrainian people at a time when it is most needed;

This is a matter of justice: it is the aggressor who must primarily pay for the damage caused, not European taxpayers. According to Sybiha, this step will also serve as a lesson for all potential aggressors around the world: aggression does not lead to reward; instead, you will pay for your actions;

This decision to allow the full use of frozen Russian assets will not hinder the peace process. On the contrary, it will strengthen our position at the negotiating table and stimulate the peace process by increasing pressure on Russia and changing Moscow's calculations.

Sybiha also noted that Russia has made too many attempts to instill fear and spread lies about how this decision threatens financial stability and the rule of law, and will lead to revenge or other "apocalyptic" consequences.

In reality, none of these threats are realistic, and most of these fears are completely unfounded. Moscow is simply selling fear, as it usually does before serious steps to counter its aggression - the statement of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Recall

Belgium opposed the concessions proposed by the European Commission to unblock a 210 billion euro loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets.