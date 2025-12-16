$42.250.05
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 11963 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 14420 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 20220 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 19354 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 20937 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 28611 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21343 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16901 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12646 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
The decision on a Reparations Loan for Ukraine is critically important and urgent - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha named five reasons why this step must be taken now.

The decision on a Reparations Loan for Ukraine is critically important and urgent - Sybiha
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The decision on the Reparation Loan this week is urgent and critical. This was written on the social network "X" by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

As the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted, it is time to allow the full use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. He also named five reasons why this step must be taken now:

  • Putin believes that Europe is divided and weak. He expects that European support for Ukraine will gradually decrease. Instead, this step will thwart his plans and force him to change his calculations;
    • This decision will strengthen Europe's sovereignty, independence, and unity as a powerful geopolitical force. It will demonstrate to everyone that threatening long-term peace and security in Europe by attacking a sovereign European country has its price;
      • This step will allow Europe to provide long-term support to Ukraine, increase self-sufficiency, and boost the morale of the Ukrainian people at a time when it is most needed;
        • This is a matter of justice: it is the aggressor who must primarily pay for the damage caused, not European taxpayers. According to Sybiha, this step will also serve as a lesson for all potential aggressors around the world: aggression does not lead to reward; instead, you will pay for your actions;
          • This decision to allow the full use of frozen Russian assets will not hinder the peace process. On the contrary, it will strengthen our position at the negotiating table and stimulate the peace process by increasing pressure on Russia and changing Moscow's calculations.

            Sybiha also noted that Russia has made too many attempts to instill fear and spread lies about how this decision threatens financial stability and the rule of law, and will lead to revenge or other "apocalyptic" consequences.

            In reality, none of these threats are realistic, and most of these fears are completely unfounded. Moscow is simply selling fear, as it usually does before serious steps to counter its aggression

            - the statement of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

            Recall

            Belgium opposed the concessions proposed by the European Commission to unblock a 210 billion euro loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            PoliticsNews of the World
            Russian propaganda
            Sanctions
            Social network
            War in Ukraine
            Andriy Sybiha
            European Commission
            Belgium
            Europe
            Ukraine