Decisive steps send the right signals to violators: Ukraine reacted to the US seizure of the Russian tanker Olina

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
03:56 PM • 4532 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 11236 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 13097 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 13118 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 14801 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 11391 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 11701 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 7986 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 12455 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
January 9, 11:31 AM • 13274 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4.5m/s
78%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NASA prematurely brings 4 astronauts back from ISS due to medical issuesJanuary 9, 07:49 AM • 5170 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 25 injured, one of the embassies damagedPhotoJanuary 9, 07:59 AM • 5578 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: scheme with unsuitable mines for the Armed Forces of Ukraine exposed, amounting to UAH 3 billion, 10 suspects, 4 detainedVideoJanuary 9, 08:12 AM • 8838 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statementsJanuary 9, 09:56 AM • 27090 views
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotation01:57 PM • 5348 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 55314 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 83678 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 57862 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 80461 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 105620 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Odesa
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 57166 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 59661 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 81403 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 99864 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 140492 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Decisive steps send the right signals to violators: Ukraine reacted to the US seizure of the Russian tanker Olina

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Ukraine welcomes the consistent and decisive actions of the United States against illegal tankers, including today's seizure of the "Olina," emphasized Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Decisive steps send the right signals to violators: Ukraine reacted to the US seizure of the Russian tanker Olina

Decisive steps demonstrate strength and send the right signals to offenders. This was emphasized by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, who welcomed "the decisive actions of the United States against illegal tankers, including today's seizure of the "Olina", reports UNN.

We welcome the consistent and decisive actions of the United States against illegal tankers, including today's seizure of the "Olina". This vessel was sanctioned as part of Russia's "shadow fleet". Such decisive steps demonstrate strength and send the right signals to offenders 

- Sybiha emphasized.

US confirms detention of Russian tanker Olina09.01.26, 16:54 • 1786 views

Recall

On Friday, January 9, the US began an operation to detain the Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean. Later, reports emerged that the tanker had, after all, been seized.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Sanctions
Andriy Sybiha
United States