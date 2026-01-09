Decisive steps send the right signals to violators: Ukraine reacted to the US seizure of the Russian tanker Olina

Decisive steps demonstrate strength and send the right signals to offenders. This was emphasized by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, who welcomed "the decisive actions of the United States against illegal tankers, including today's seizure of the "Olina", reports UNN.

We welcome the consistent and decisive actions of the United States against illegal tankers, including today's seizure of the "Olina". This vessel was sanctioned as part of Russia's "shadow fleet". Such decisive steps demonstrate strength and send the right signals to offenders - Sybiha emphasized.

US confirms detention of Russian tanker Olina

Recall

On Friday, January 9, the US began an operation to detain the Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean. Later, reports emerged that the tanker had, after all, been seized.