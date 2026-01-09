Decisive steps send the right signals to violators: Ukraine reacted to the US seizure of the Russian tanker Olina
Ukraine welcomes the consistent and decisive actions of the United States against illegal tankers, including today's seizure of the "Olina," emphasized Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.
We welcome the consistent and decisive actions of the United States against illegal tankers, including today's seizure of the "Olina". This vessel was sanctioned as part of Russia's "shadow fleet". Such decisive steps demonstrate strength and send the right signals to offenders
On Friday, January 9, the US began an operation to detain the Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean. Later, reports emerged that the tanker had, after all, been seized.