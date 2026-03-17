Four regions partially without electricity due to shelling, no schedules predicted for the population

Due to enemy attacks, some consumers in four regions of Ukraine are without electricity; in all regions during the evening peak consumption, power outage schedules apply only to businesses and industry, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without electricity. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

It is noted that energy workers are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible.

Today, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, power limitation schedules for businesses and industry will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - indicated the Ministry of Energy.

Consumers were urged to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening, if possible. This helps reduce the load on the system.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption increased by 1.9% this morning compared to the previous day. The reason is cloudy weather. Yesterday, March 16, the daily maximum consumption in the evening was 1.2% higher than the maximum of the previous working day.

Tomorrow, electricity restrictions in Ukraine will apply only to industry.