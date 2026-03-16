Tomorrow, electricity restrictions in Ukraine will only apply to industry

Tomorrow, power restriction schedules will be in effect in Ukraine only for industrial consumers, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 17, in all regions of Ukraine from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, power restriction schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied. - the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

It is advisable to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours - from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The situation in the energy system may change. Follow the announcements on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. - Ukrenergo summarized.

The second meeting of "Energy Ramstein" took place in Brussels. Ukraine stated that it needs 5.4 billion euros