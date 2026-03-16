The second meeting of "Energy Ramstein" took place in Brussels. Ukraine stated that it needs 5.4 billion euros

The second ministerial meeting of the Ukraine Energy Coordinating Group, the so-called "Energy Ramstein", took place today in Brussels. As reported by First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine needs at least 5.4 billion euros from a broader financial support package of 90 billion euros to begin implementing the National Resilience Plan, UNN reports.

We withstood this winter, thanks in part to the support and assistance of our partners. We are grateful for this. Now our goal is to prepare for the next winter period. - Shmyhal said.

He noted that the National Security and Defense Council approved Ukraine's National Resilience Plan for 2026/2027 to ensure the stability of the energy system and guaranteed supply of electricity, water, and heat.

To implement our urgent and medium-term priorities, Ukraine needs at least 5.4 billion euros from a broader financial support package of 90 billion euros. We are grateful to the G7 countries, all EU member states, and every partner who stood by us. The work ahead is clearly defined. We count on coordinated and fruitful work within our coordination group. - Shmyhal summarized.

"Energy Ramstein": the government announced what aid it will receive from G7+ partners