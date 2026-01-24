$43.170.01
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
"Energy Ramstein": the government announced what aid it will receive from G7+ partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

International partners at the G7+ "Energy Ramstein" meeting confirmed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine. Countries will provide over $400 million, almost €23 million, €23 million, €60 million, €10 million, and other aid packages.

"Energy Ramstein": the government announced what aid it will receive from G7+ partners

At the G7+ "energy Ramstein" meeting, international partners confirmed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine with new packages of humanitarian aid, the Ministry of Development reported, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the following aid packages are specifically mentioned:

  • USA – over $400 million;
    • Great Britain – almost €23 million;
      • Netherlands – €23 million;
        • Germany – €60 million;
          • Italy – €10 million, an additional €50 million is budgeted for 2026.

            Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba thanked partners during the meeting for their quick response and practical assistance already in January:

            • European Commission – 447 generators for Kyiv and communities across the country, with a focus on frontline regions;
              • Poland – almost 400 generators for the Kyiv region;
                • Italy – 78 high-power boilers;
                  • Lithuania – 90 generators;
                    • Germany (GIZ) – block-modular boiler houses with a total capacity of 16 MW;
                      • Switzerland – up to 500 thousand euros for Kharkiv and Kyiv regions;
                        • Japan – 140 small and medium power generators, 60 transformers, 2 cogeneration units;
                          • France – over 100 generators with a total capacity of 13 MW and other equipment;

                            "Key areas for further joint work, in addition to expanding decentralized generation to ensure heat and water supply, also include filling the National Reserve of mobile energy equipment, forming a 'bank' of critical equipment for rapid response after attacks, and scaling up the physical protection of energy facilities," the Ministry of Development noted.

