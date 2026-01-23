$43.170.01
07:10 PM
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
US constantly monitors energy situation in Ukraine and continues to provide humanitarian aid - Stefanishyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The US constantly monitors the energy situation in Ukraine, takes into account urgent needs, and continues to provide humanitarian assistance. Projects to support the restoration of energy infrastructure are also ongoing.

US constantly monitors energy situation in Ukraine and continues to provide humanitarian aid - Stefanishyna

The United States has confirmed that it is constantly monitoring the energy situation in Ukraine, taking into account urgent needs, and continuing to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians. This was reported by Ukraine's Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna, according to UNN.

Today, during an urgent G7+ Coordination Meeting on Energy Support for Ukraine, the United States confirmed that it is constantly monitoring the situation in Ukraine, taking into account urgent needs, and continuing to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians. A number of projects and programs to support the repair and restoration of energy infrastructure are also underway.

- Stefanishyna reported.

Energy workers, heating engineers, gas workers, utility workers, railway workers will receive UAH 20,000 in addition to their salaries - Svyrydenko23.01.26, 20:41 • 1450 views

Let's add

According to her, Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko informed partners about the situation in Ukraine's energy sector, as well as current needs for the restoration of energy infrastructure.

We are grateful for the participation of representatives of the US State Department and the Department of Energy, for the support of the United States and the call to other participants to increase aid to Ukraine this winter - Stefanishyna summarized.

Energy situation worsened: Ukrenergo explained the reason for emergency blackouts23.01.26, 15:28 • 2386 views

Antonina Tumanova

