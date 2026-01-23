US constantly monitors energy situation in Ukraine and continues to provide humanitarian aid - Stefanishyna

The United States has confirmed that it is constantly monitoring the energy situation in Ukraine, taking into account urgent needs, and continuing to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians. This was reported by Ukraine's Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna, according to UNN.

Today, during an urgent G7+ Coordination Meeting on Energy Support for Ukraine, the United States confirmed that it is constantly monitoring the situation in Ukraine, taking into account urgent needs, and continuing to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians. A number of projects and programs to support the repair and restoration of energy infrastructure are also underway. - Stefanishyna reported.

According to her, Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko informed partners about the situation in Ukraine's energy sector, as well as current needs for the restoration of energy infrastructure.

We are grateful for the participation of representatives of the US State Department and the Department of Energy, for the support of the United States and the call to other participants to increase aid to Ukraine this winter - Stefanishyna summarized.

