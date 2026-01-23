Energy workers, heating engineers, gas workers, utility workers, railway workers will receive UAH 20,000 in addition to their salaries - Svyrydenko

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
06:06 PM • 1528 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 12649 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 14194 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 14193 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 22051 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 46601 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21129 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24103 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 32895 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 71544 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Adjusted strikes on Kyiv and spied on the Defense Forces: SBU detained an agent of Russian special servicesPhotoJanuary 23, 08:47 AM • 10230 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possibleJanuary 23, 09:20 AM • 43364 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 18518 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 18266 views
Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and Microsoft04:14 PM • 4596 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 12629 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 46586 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 71537 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 67497 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 70015 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 18313 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 18567 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 35846 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 51256 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 45993 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Energy workers, heating engineers, gas workers, utility workers, railway workers will receive UAH 20,000 in addition to their salaries - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Employees of energy companies, housing and communal services, and Ukrzaliznytsia involved in emergency and restoration work will receive 20,000 hryvnias in addition to their salaries. Payments will last from January to March, with the first ones arriving in February.

Energy workers, heating engineers, gas workers, utility workers, railway workers will receive UAH 20,000 in addition to their salaries - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian energy workers, heating engineers, gas workers, utility workers, and railway workers will receive 20,000 hryvnias from the state in addition to their salaries. This is part of the Government's support package for the period of emergency in the energy sector. The relevant resolution was adopted at a Cabinet meeting. This was announced by the head of the government, Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

An additional 20,000 hryvnias to their salaries will be received by employees of energy companies, regardless of ownership, housing and communal services enterprises, and Ukrzaliznytsia, who are directly involved in emergency recovery work. These specialists daily, as part of repair crews, go to damaged facilities and restore electricity, gas, heat, and water supply, and the operation of gas infrastructure after shelling.

- emphasized the Prime Minister.

According to her, the funds will be accrued during January-March of this year. The first payments for January will arrive in February. "We have simplified the mechanism for receiving payments so that people do not waste effort and time on bureaucracy. Enterprises will submit personal lists of repairmen. Everyone who is entitled to receive will receive a notification via Diia or SMS," she noted.

"People who work around the clock in extremely difficult conditions, in the cold, often under shelling, with constant risk to life, deserve the gratitude of the state. It is thanks to their work that light and heat return to the homes of Ukrainians in record time after the most difficult massive attacks. I thank every energy worker for their professionalism, endurance, and dedicated work for Ukraine," Svyrydenko emphasized.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce additional payments for energy workers who go to the sites of attacks in freezing weather - Svyrydenko12.01.26, 21:32 • 4946 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
State budget
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrainian Railways