Energy workers, heating engineers, gas workers, utility workers, railway workers will receive UAH 20,000 in addition to their salaries - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian energy workers, heating engineers, gas workers, utility workers, and railway workers will receive 20,000 hryvnias from the state in addition to their salaries. This is part of the Government's support package for the period of emergency in the energy sector. The relevant resolution was adopted at a Cabinet meeting. This was announced by the head of the government, Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

An additional 20,000 hryvnias to their salaries will be received by employees of energy companies, regardless of ownership, housing and communal services enterprises, and Ukrzaliznytsia, who are directly involved in emergency recovery work. These specialists daily, as part of repair crews, go to damaged facilities and restore electricity, gas, heat, and water supply, and the operation of gas infrastructure after shelling. - emphasized the Prime Minister.

According to her, the funds will be accrued during January-March of this year. The first payments for January will arrive in February. "We have simplified the mechanism for receiving payments so that people do not waste effort and time on bureaucracy. Enterprises will submit personal lists of repairmen. Everyone who is entitled to receive will receive a notification via Diia or SMS," she noted.

"People who work around the clock in extremely difficult conditions, in the cold, often under shelling, with constant risk to life, deserve the gratitude of the state. It is thanks to their work that light and heat return to the homes of Ukrainians in record time after the most difficult massive attacks. I thank every energy worker for their professionalism, endurance, and dedicated work for Ukraine," Svyrydenko emphasized.

