The Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce additional payments for energy workers who go to the sites of attacks in freezing weather - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce additional payments for energy workers who work in repair and restoration brigades of energy companies. This refers to specialists who directly go to the sites of attacks in freezing weather, restoring the supply of heat, electricity, water, and gas. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, adding that she had given the relevant instruction to the relevant ministries to submit a corresponding decision for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers, UNN reports.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, energy workers operate in extremely difficult conditions under shelling, during severe frosts, day and night, and it is thanks to their work that the state continues to function even after the most massive enemy shelling, and light and heat return to the homes of Ukrainians.

This is work at the limit of human capabilities and often with a risk to life throughout the state. It is the government's duty to support brave and professional people who perform this titanic work. We are introducing additional payments for energy workers who work in repair and restoration brigades of energy companies. This applies to specialists who directly go to the sites of attacks in freezing weather, restoring the supply of heat, electricity, water, and gas. I instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Finance, to submit a corresponding decision for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers. - Svyrydenko wrote.

Recall

DTEK is putting emergency brigades on enhanced duty in Kyiv and the region due to expected strong winds and a cold snap down to 10 degrees Celsius below zero. The company urges people to use electricity sparingly to avoid overloading the grid.