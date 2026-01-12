The Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce additional payments for energy workers who go to the sites of attacks in freezing weather - Svyrydenko

$43.080.09
07:13 PM • 1274 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 3498 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 7130 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 10728 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 19436 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 15589 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 17650 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 36601 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36382 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30554 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Popular news
Attack by a 9th-grader with a knife at a school in Kyiv is being investigated as attempted murder; police found correspondence with allegedly hostile special servicesPhotoJanuary 12, 09:43 AM • 5266 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 33572 views
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM • 12874 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM • 14999 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 28559 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next

Exclusive

02:17 PM • 19440 views
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 19440 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 28653 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 36601 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 33658 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 38608 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 31882 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 27670 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 33672 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 35867 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 91919 views
The Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce additional payments for energy workers who go to the sites of attacks in freezing weather - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce additional payments for energy workers of repair crews who go to the sites of attacks in freezing weather. This applies to specialists who restore the supply of heat, electricity, water, and gas.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce additional payments for energy workers who go to the sites of attacks in freezing weather - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce additional payments for energy workers who work in repair and restoration brigades of energy companies. This refers to specialists who directly go to the sites of attacks in freezing weather, restoring the supply of heat, electricity, water, and gas. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, adding that she had given the relevant instruction to the relevant ministries to submit a corresponding decision for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers, UNN reports.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, energy workers operate in extremely difficult conditions under shelling, during severe frosts, day and night, and it is thanks to their work that the state continues to function even after the most massive enemy shelling, and light and heat return to the homes of Ukrainians.

This is work at the limit of human capabilities and often with a risk to life throughout the state. It is the government's duty to support brave and professional people who perform this titanic work. We are introducing additional payments for energy workers who work in repair and restoration brigades of energy companies. This applies to specialists who directly go to the sites of attacks in freezing weather, restoring the supply of heat, electricity, water, and gas. I instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Finance, to submit a corresponding decision for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

Recall

DTEK is putting emergency brigades on enhanced duty in Kyiv and the region due to expected strong winds and a cold snap down to 10 degrees Celsius below zero. The company urges people to use electricity sparingly to avoid overloading the grid.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
