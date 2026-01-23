$43.170.01
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
12:48 PM • 5682 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 16925 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
11:40 AM • 11429 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
11:04 AM • 14202 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 22996 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
08:04 AM • 57980 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 32272 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 30898 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 29132 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 16926 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
08:04 AM • 57981 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Energy situation worsened: Ukrenergo explained the reason for emergency blackouts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

On January 23, emergency blackouts were implemented in Ukraine due to the consequences of missile attacks and emergency repairs at generation facilities. Energy workers are working on restoration, and a return to scheduled outages is expected.

Energy situation worsened: Ukrenergo explained the reason for emergency blackouts

This morning, January 23, the situation in the energy system significantly worsened. Emergency power outages were forced in most regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo explained why this happened and what to expect next, writes UNN.

The main reason for forced outages is the consequences of massive missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power plants and substations of electricity transmission and distribution systems. The energy system is still recovering from the inflicted strikes. This morning, the situation worsened because several generation facilities, unfortunately, went into emergency repair.

- the report says.

Why is this happening?

The equipment is operating at its limit. Due to previous damage and destruction, the surviving power units are under colossal overload to provide the country with light and require shutdown for repairs.

In order to maintain balance in the energy system and prevent uncontrolled blackouts that threaten long-term failure of high-voltage equipment, dispatchers had to resort to emergency measures and apply emergency shutdowns.

What is the forecast?

Energy workers are already working on restoration. Repair crews are doing everything possible to return generating capacities to the grid as soon as possible. We expect that restoration work at individual facilities will be completed in the near future, which will allow us to cancel emergency restrictions and return to planned hourly outage schedules in most regions.

We ask for your understanding of the situation. Please consume electricity as rationally as possible today

- added Ukrenergo.

Olga Rozgon

Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine