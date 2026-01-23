Energy situation worsened: Ukrenergo explained the reason for emergency blackouts

This morning, January 23, the situation in the energy system significantly worsened. Emergency power outages were forced in most regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo explained why this happened and what to expect next, writes UNN.

The main reason for forced outages is the consequences of massive missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power plants and substations of electricity transmission and distribution systems. The energy system is still recovering from the inflicted strikes. This morning, the situation worsened because several generation facilities, unfortunately, went into emergency repair. - the report says.

Why is this happening?

The equipment is operating at its limit. Due to previous damage and destruction, the surviving power units are under colossal overload to provide the country with light and require shutdown for repairs.

In order to maintain balance in the energy system and prevent uncontrolled blackouts that threaten long-term failure of high-voltage equipment, dispatchers had to resort to emergency measures and apply emergency shutdowns.

What is the forecast?

Energy workers are already working on restoration. Repair crews are doing everything possible to return generating capacities to the grid as soon as possible. We expect that restoration work at individual facilities will be completed in the near future, which will allow us to cancel emergency restrictions and return to planned hourly outage schedules in most regions.

We ask for your understanding of the situation. Please consume electricity as rationally as possible today - added Ukrenergo.

No schedules: a number of regions switched to emergency power outages