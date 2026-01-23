No schedules: a number of regions switched to emergency power outages

In Ukraine, emergency power outages have been in effect in a number of regions since the morning, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported, writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. Previously published blackout schedules in the regions where emergency outages have been applied are currently not in effect. - the company noted.

As indicated, energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes, NEC added.

Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal