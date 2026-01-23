No schedules: a number of regions switched to emergency power outages

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 798 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 1464 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 4526 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 7408 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 17290 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 40019 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 52697 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 38845 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 32346 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 22835 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.4m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US unveils 'master plan' to rebuild Gaza as a prosperous hubJanuary 22, 10:12 PM • 4902 views
J.D. Vance urged Minneapolis authorities to cooperate with ICE to reduce "chaos"January 22, 10:57 PM • 4232 views
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hoursJanuary 23, 12:19 AM • 18168 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia05:00 AM • 18358 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million05:24 AM • 17044 views
Publications
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 798 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 29938 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 34374 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 45934 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 37475 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
J. D. Vance
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Davos
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 15283 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 32649 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 28748 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 50686 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 72001 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Social network
BM-21 "Grad"

No schedules: a number of regions switched to emergency power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

Emergency power outages are in effect in several regions of Ukraine this morning due to the consequences of Russian shelling. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply.

No schedules: a number of regions switched to emergency power outages

In Ukraine, emergency power outages have been in effect in a number of regions since the morning, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported, writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. Previously published blackout schedules in the regions where emergency outages have been applied are currently not in effect.

- the company noted.

As indicated, energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes, NEC added.

Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal22.01.26, 21:51 • 40025 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine