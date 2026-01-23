No schedules: a number of regions switched to emergency power outages
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency power outages are in effect in several regions of Ukraine this morning due to the consequences of Russian shelling. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply.
In Ukraine, emergency power outages have been in effect in a number of regions since the morning, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported, writes UNN.
Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. Previously published blackout schedules in the regions where emergency outages have been applied are currently not in effect.
As indicated, energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.
Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes, NEC added.
