Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that today was the most difficult day for Ukraine's energy system since the blackout in November 2022. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, reports UNN.

The situation is extremely difficult. Energy workers are forced to continue applying emergency shutdowns. NEC "Ukrenergo" was forced to apply special emergency shutdown schedules to maintain the integrity of the energy system. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. - Shmyhal reported.

According to him, during the day, 165 brigades worked on restoring heat to homes in Kyiv, and 83 are starting the night shift. Security conditions significantly complicate the work – this evening, Kyiv experienced its 2000th air raid alarm since the beginning of martial law.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges Ukrainians to prepare a supply of essentials for 3-5 days due to the emergency situation in the energy sector

And one more thing. We understand that it is extremely difficult for people, and fatigue and stress from constant terrorist attacks are taking their toll. But cases of physical aggression towards repair workers are unacceptable: these people work in the cold around the clock, at the limit of their capabilities. They are true heroes. They are doing everything possible to restore light and heat as quickly as possible. - the minister noted.

In addition, Shmyhal reminded that the enemy not only shells Ukraine's infrastructure but also tries to stir up society.

We see many fakes and manipulations in the information space. I ask you to trust only official information. - he summarized.

