07:51 PM • 98 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 6298 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 10478 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 12050 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 14617 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 15803 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 16585 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 30552 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15658 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16185 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the situation with Ukraine's energy system is extremely difficult, especially in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Emergency blackouts are being implemented, and energy workers are working around the clock to restore power.

Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that today was the most difficult day for Ukraine's energy system since the blackout in November 2022. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, reports UNN.

The situation is extremely difficult. Energy workers are forced to continue applying emergency shutdowns. NEC "Ukrenergo" was forced to apply special emergency shutdown schedules to maintain the integrity of the energy system. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

- Shmyhal reported.

According to him, during the day, 165 brigades worked on restoring heat to homes in Kyiv, and 83 are starting the night shift. Security conditions significantly complicate the work – this evening, Kyiv experienced its 2000th air raid alarm since the beginning of martial law.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges Ukrainians to prepare a supply of essentials for 3-5 days due to the emergency situation in the energy sector22.01.26, 17:27 • 3074 views

And one more thing. We understand that it is extremely difficult for people, and fatigue and stress from constant terrorist attacks are taking their toll. But cases of physical aggression towards repair workers are unacceptable: these people work in the cold around the clock, at the limit of their capabilities. They are true heroes. They are doing everything possible to restore light and heat as quickly as possible.

- the minister noted.

In addition, Shmyhal reminded that the enemy not only shells Ukraine's infrastructure but also tries to stir up society.

We see many fakes and manipulations in the information space. I ask you to trust only official information.

- he summarized.

The government named the regions where the energy situation is currently the most difficult22.01.26, 14:18 • 3538 views

Antonina Tumanova

