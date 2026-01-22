$43.180.08
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 7158 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 11725 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 23657 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 13905 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 14900 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17358 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 21725 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 28081 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 42191 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges Ukrainians to prepare a supply of essentials for 3-5 days due to the emergency situation in the energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs recommends that citizens prepare a supply of water, food, medicines, and pack an emergency bag. It is also important to check the charge of power sources, the condition of transport, and take care of pets.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges Ukrainians to prepare a supply of essentials for 3-5 days due to the emergency situation in the energy sector

During an energy emergency, citizens need to ensure basic preparedness and have a supply of essential items at home. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs recommends preparing in advance a supply of drinking and technical water, long-lasting food products, and necessary medications.

In addition, citizens are advised to first assemble an emergency kit. It should contain documents, warm clothes, a first-aid kit, heating devices, personal hygiene items, and the necessary amount of cash.

The agency also emphasizes the importance of checking the charge level of additional power sources, the technical condition of vehicles, and the availability of fuel.

Special attention is requested for pets – to ensure a sufficient supply of food for them in advance.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges citizens to be prepared for enhanced security measures: to carefully follow official government announcements, to ensure the safety of children, and to limit being outdoors unnecessarily during dark hours.

During heat and power outages, citizens are advised to follow basic rules for heating their homes. In particular, not to try to heat the entire apartment, but to stay in one, preferably the smallest, room, dress in several layers, use hot water bottles, and maintain light physical activity.

In case of need for help, consultation, or information regarding the nearest shelter or Invincibility Point, citizens are recommended to call 112. 

If there is no mobile connection, you can connect to Wi-Fi and contact emergency services via the 112 Ukraine application.

We remind you that we have thoroughly analyzed how the international community provides comprehensive assistance to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe during winter. 

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

