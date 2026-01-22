The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges Ukrainians to prepare a supply of essentials for 3-5 days due to the emergency situation in the energy sector

During an energy emergency, citizens need to ensure basic preparedness and have a supply of essential items at home. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs recommends preparing in advance a supply of drinking and technical water, long-lasting food products, and necessary medications.

In addition, citizens are advised to first assemble an emergency kit. It should contain documents, warm clothes, a first-aid kit, heating devices, personal hygiene items, and the necessary amount of cash.

The agency also emphasizes the importance of checking the charge level of additional power sources, the technical condition of vehicles, and the availability of fuel.

Special attention is requested for pets – to ensure a sufficient supply of food for them in advance.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges citizens to be prepared for enhanced security measures: to carefully follow official government announcements, to ensure the safety of children, and to limit being outdoors unnecessarily during dark hours.

During heat and power outages, citizens are advised to follow basic rules for heating their homes. In particular, not to try to heat the entire apartment, but to stay in one, preferably the smallest, room, dress in several layers, use hot water bottles, and maintain light physical activity.

In case of need for help, consultation, or information regarding the nearest shelter or Invincibility Point, citizens are recommended to call 112.

If there is no mobile connection, you can connect to Wi-Fi and contact emergency services via the 112 Ukraine application.

