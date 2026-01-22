The government named the regions where the energy situation is currently the most difficult
Kyiv • UNN
Yulia Svyrydenko held an energy meeting, naming Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions as the most challenging. She demands active work on connecting alternative energy sources.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held a daily energy meeting with key ministries and heads of regional military administrations. She reported the results on Telegram, according to UNN.
Details
As Svyrydenko noted, the situation remains most difficult in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.
More than 160 brigades of energy workers, utility workers, and railway workers, including those seconded from other regions, are working around the clock to restore light and heat.
A separate focus is on providing Kyiv with alternative energy sources and distributed generation units.
The government is ready to provide all necessary support. We expect active work from the Kyiv city authorities. There should be no obstacles or delays in connection.
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated over 2.5 billion hryvnias for the purchase of high-power generators for Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.