Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
The government named the regions where the energy situation is currently the most difficult

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

Yulia Svyrydenko held an energy meeting, naming Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions as the most challenging. She demands active work on connecting alternative energy sources.

The government named the regions where the energy situation is currently the most difficult
Photo: t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held a daily energy meeting with key ministries and heads of regional military administrations. She reported the results on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

As Svyrydenko noted, the situation remains most difficult in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

More than 160 brigades of energy workers, utility workers, and railway workers, including those seconded from other regions, are working around the clock to restore light and heat.

- the message says.

A separate focus is on providing Kyiv with alternative energy sources and distributed generation units.

The government is ready to provide all necessary support. We expect active work from the Kyiv city authorities. There should be no obstacles or delays in connection.

- Svyrydenko stated.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated over 2.5 billion hryvnias for the purchase of high-power generators for Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

