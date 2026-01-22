The government named the regions where the energy situation is currently the most difficult

Photo: t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held a daily energy meeting with key ministries and heads of regional military administrations. She reported the results on Telegram, according to UNN.

As Svyrydenko noted, the situation remains most difficult in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

More than 160 brigades of energy workers, utility workers, and railway workers, including those seconded from other regions, are working around the clock to restore light and heat. - the message says.

A separate focus is on providing Kyiv with alternative energy sources and distributed generation units.

The government is ready to provide all necessary support. We expect active work from the Kyiv city authorities. There should be no obstacles or delays in connection. - Svyrydenko stated.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated over 2.5 billion hryvnias for the purchase of high-power generators for Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.