Power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine on Monday, but only in the evening

On Monday, March 16, hourly power outage schedules in Ukraine will be in effect from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

At other times, electricity consumption is not planned to be limited.

Tomorrow, March 14, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. - the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the oblenergo in your region.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Recall

Electricity imports today amount to about 12% of daily consumption in Ukraine, and the deficit during peak hours reaches about 1 GW, said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal.

Ukraine resumed electricity exports to Europe: expert explained why this does not contradict blackout schedules