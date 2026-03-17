A Strategic Reserve with a budget of almost 200 million euros will be created within the framework of the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine - Shmyhal

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced important results of negotiations with international partners in Brussels: a Strategic Reserve will be created within the framework of the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, UNN reports.

The available budget of the Reserve currently stands at 197 million euros. Thanks to this mechanism, Ukrainian companies will be able to accumulate energy equipment before next winter and then, if necessary, use the formed reserves for repairs. - Shmyhal said.

In addition, according to the Minister of Energy, financial needs of Ukraine for preparation for the next winter were agreed with partners in Brussels.

We are working to fully meet our needs. In particular, we expect 5.4 billion euros. - he added.

The second meeting of "Energy Ramstein" took place in Brussels. Ukraine stated that it needs 5.4 billion euros

In Brussels, according to Shmyhal, a series of meetings took place with representatives of the European Commission: Kaja Kallas, Marta Kos, Dan Jørgensen. There were also negotiations with colleagues from other countries.