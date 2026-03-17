A Strategic Reserve with a budget of almost 200 million euros will be created within the framework of the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine - Shmyhal

$44.080.0650.580.09
ukenru
02:51 PM • 394 views
EU expects progress on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine after the agreement on "Druzhba" - "ideally" this week
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 4978 views
SBI investigates destruction of prosecutor certification materials during Riaboshapka's reform
01:00 PM • 10871 views
EU stated that it offered financial and technical assistance regarding "Druzhba" and Ukraine accepted the offer
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 11434 views
"Europe has already understood: Russian gas is a weapon" - analyst on the idea of resuming energy purchases from Russia
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 18396 views
Why the medical system does not protect the Ukrainian patient and how to change it - explains an expert
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 13782 views
The US is trying to separate Russia from China - an old strategy in a new geopolitical reality
Exclusive
10:34 AM • 12577 views
Aerospace Association prepares proposals for legislative changes regarding the special regime of Defence City
March 17, 07:54 AM • 17153 views
Ukraine has received the full package of conditions for EU accession - Prime Minister
March 16, 05:55 PM • 32820 views
A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations
March 16, 05:43 PM • 51030 views
EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2.1m/s
52%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IMF concerned about Ukraine's financing due to parliamentary delaysMarch 17, 06:01 AM • 24657 views
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the seriesMarch 17, 06:57 AM • 22269 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of Iran's lies about supplying thousands of drones to RussiaMarch 17, 07:37 AM • 17338 views
US General Aguto embroiled in scandal over alcohol and classified materials after Kyiv visitMarch 17, 08:50 AM • 6316 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 202611:32 AM • 17104 views
Publications
Why the medical system does not protect the Ukrainian patient and how to change it - explains an expert
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 18382 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 202611:32 AM • 17229 views
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 38892 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 54191 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 46645 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Bart De Wever
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Oscar night without publicity - detailsPhoto12:55 PM • 5300 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 202611:32 AM • 17235 views
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the seriesMarch 17, 06:57 AM • 22345 views
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 42688 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 52489 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Diia (service)
Heating

A Strategic Reserve with a budget of almost 200 million euros will be created within the framework of the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

Within the framework of the Support Fund, an equipment reserve is being created to prepare for winter. Ukraine's total recovery needs are estimated at 5.4 billion euros.

A Strategic Reserve with a budget of almost 200 million euros will be created within the framework of the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine - Shmyhal

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced important results of negotiations with international partners in Brussels: a Strategic Reserve will be created within the framework of the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, UNN reports.

The available budget of the Reserve currently stands at 197 million euros. Thanks to this mechanism, Ukrainian companies will be able to accumulate energy equipment before next winter and then, if necessary, use the formed reserves for repairs.

- Shmyhal said.

In addition, according to the Minister of Energy, financial needs of Ukraine for preparation for the next winter were agreed with partners in Brussels.

We are working to fully meet our needs. In particular, we expect 5.4 billion euros.

- he added.

The second meeting of "Energy Ramstein" took place in Brussels. Ukraine stated that it needs 5.4 billion euros16.03.26, 18:56 • 3974 views

In Brussels, according to Shmyhal, a series of meetings took place with representatives of the European Commission: Kaja Kallas, Marta Kos, Dan Jørgensen. There were also negotiations with colleagues from other countries.

We talked about the restoration and protection of energy facilities, equipment for repairs, and sanctions against Russian energy resources. I thank the European Commission, the member countries of "Energy Ramstein", the Secretariat of the Energy Community, and all donors of the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, whose contributions have already exceeded 1.87 billion euros.

- summarized the Minister of Energy.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Frosts in Ukraine
Sanctions
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
charity
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
Brussels
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal