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Putin supplies drones to Iran - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Russia is transferring weapons to Iran for attacks in the Middle East in exchange for thousands of drones. Intelligence has confirmed strikes on countries bordering Iran.

Putin supplies drones to Iran - Zelenskyy

Russia is supplying drones to Iran, which are now attacking countries in the Middle East. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Radio France, reports UNN.

He (Putin - ed.) supplies Iran, and we know this, our intelligence confirms it, and we have already seen the results of strikes on countries neighboring Iran, countries in the Middle East.

- Zelenskyy said.

Trump believes Russia may be "helping Iran a little bit"13.03.26, 17:20 • 2776 views

He added that Iran had supplied thousands of drones to the Russians, which they used to kill Ukrainian civilians and attack their energy infrastructure.

Now the opposite is happening: Russia is transferring weapons

- Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

The Russians are trying to manipulate the situation in the Middle East in favor of their aggression, and also to turn the Iranian regime's strikes on its neighbors and American bases into a second front of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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